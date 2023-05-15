Three of the founders of the Keeping Belfast Maine Beautiful society are, from left, Norman Poirier, Debbie Murphy and John Gibbs. The event brought out record numbers on May 13 to help clean up the city. Photo by Nate Stanley
Three of the founders of the Keeping Belfast Maine Beautiful society are, from left, Norman Poirier, Debbie Murphy and John Gibbs. The event brought out record numbers on May 13 to help clean up the city. Photo by Nate Stanley
Photo by Nate Stanley
High Schoolers from the Game Loft, a non-traditional 4-H club, cleaning up Front Street. From left to right are: Rio Greeley, Henry Sagesse, Jesse Cowan Photo by Nate Stanley
Photo by Nate Stanley
Front Street Pub offered up lunch to those who participated in the May 13 Keeping Belfast Maine Beautiful event. Photo courtesy of Keeping Belfast Beautiful Facebook page.
Photo courtesy of Keeping Belfast Beautiful Facebook page.
BELFAST — On May 13, civic spirit was in the air while volunteers from Keeping Belfast Maine Beautiful industriously prowled the fair coastal city in search of trash.
As one drove through Belfast, little work groups dotted the drainage ditches, attired in the trademark society T-shirts.
The turnout this year exceeded 700 participants, with a group of volunteers from the state Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, as well as the local Boy Scout troop, the Coastal Reentry Center and The Game Loft, a non-traditional 4-H club for encouraging positive youth development through community involvement.
Families also volunteered in groups, giving the event a thoroughly small-town barn raising feel. This anti-pollution society is new to Belfast, having been formed only six years ago, by John Gibbs and Norman Poirier.
Gibbs was inspired by the community cleanup day he remembered from his childhood in Monroe.
“I grew up learning the value of a clean community, and when we went hunting and fishing, there would always be litter to pick up,” Gibbs recalled.
Though now living in Belfast, Gibbs still wanted to give back to the community, and this society was one way of doing it.
After suggesting the idea to his friend and Belfast Parks & Recreation Director Norman Poirier one evening, the project took off into the organization it is today.
Debby Murphy, the third of the group’s leaders, placed special emphasis on the collection of cigarette butts.
“When you take a cigarette butt apart, the cotton-like material that you see is, in fact, microplastic, which is one of the most harmful local pollutants,” she said.
Under her direction, the group has collected 90,000 cigarette butts since the first collection run in 2018. This is but one aspect of the 23.6 tons of roadside garbage picked up in the society’s existence.
Mike Hurley opined about the unpleasant side of this work.
“It’s sad to see more garbage accumulating over the year after we have cleaned an area,” said the city councilor and three-term mayor of Belfast.
Still, as one drove through the 59 miles of city road, all of which is now covered by at least one group, the light at the end of the tunnel seemed in sight.