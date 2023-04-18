BELFAST — The Commons at Tall Pines skilled nursing facility will close, the owners announced Tuesday. The target date for closure is June 18, 60 days from the announcement date.
“Today is a difficult day for the Tall Pines family, for the Belfast community, for the residents in our care and for the employees who have cared for so many community members over the years,” the owners, who were not named, said in a press release sent April 18 by Heather Michaud, human resources recruiting specialist with North Country Associates, the Lewiston-based management company for The Commons at Tall Pines.
The Commons at Tall Pines, at 34 Martin Lane, began providing care for the Belfast community in the spring of 1986 and it has been owned and operated by its current family owners since the facility began. In 2006, Tall Pines opened the Residences, which provides assisted and independent living and physical therapy services.
Long-term care and assisted living communities, including The Commons at Tall Pines, face challenges that have worsened as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated staffing shortages that have followed, the press release noted, shrinking the labor pool of skilled health care workers available for the industry as a whole. “All facilities, including Tall Pines, have had difficulty hiring enough staff and have had to rely on agency staffing, which is costly and not in line with the reimbursement the facility receives from the state and federal government,” the release said. “This situation ultimately became unsustainable for Tall Pines.”
The Department of Health and Human Services has approved the closure and is working with Tall Pines representatives on relocation plans for all 55 residents, the release said. Tall Pines employees, Department of Health and Human Services and the local long-term care ombudsman will be helping residents and family members choose new housing and care options.
Informational meetings for families and residents have been scheduled. “We know the decision to close is equally as hard for the employees,” the owners said in the press release. “There are neighbor facilities that have several staff openings and we hope all the area nursing homes will work together to find alternative employment for all Tall Pines employees.”
According to the press release, the decision to close the nursing home does not impact The Residence at Tall Pines Assisted/Independent Living facility next door, or the Fusion physical therapy operation that is housed there. These will continue to operate going forward.
The Commons’ legal business name is Tall Pines Healthcare Inc. According to a review on healthcarecomps.com, the owners are Stephen Griswold and Terance Nadeau.
Republican Journal efforts to identify and speak with the owners were unsuccessful before press time. A call to The Commons Executive Director Ken Huhn was not returned.