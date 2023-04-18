News

Tall Pines

The Tall Pines entrance sign, photographed with handwritten additions saluting dedicated staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 File Photo

BELFAST — The Commons at Tall Pines skilled nursing facility will close, the owners announced Tuesday. The target date for closure is June 18, 60 days from the announcement date.

“Today is a difficult day for the Tall Pines family, for the Belfast community, for the residents in our care and for the employees who have cared for so many community members over the years,” the owners, who were not named, said in a press release sent April 18 by Heather Michaud, human resources recruiting specialist with North Country Associates, the Lewiston-based management company for The Commons at Tall Pines.