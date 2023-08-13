News

Belfast Summer Nights crowd ocean

The crowd comes close to hear The Right Track at the Aug. 10 Belfast Summer Nights show.

 Photo by Christine Simmonds

BELFAST — As fall slowly but surely approaches, the city of Belfast puts an exclamation mark on this summer with its ever-popular Belfast Summer Nights music shows.

“2023 has been a remarkable year for Belfast Summer Nights," Annadeene K Fowler said. Fowler organizes the shows, along with Ando Anderson, who founded the event series around 1996. The two also frequently get in on the dancing.

Belfast Summer Nights dancers

The crowd at the Aug. 10 Belfast Summer Nights dances to the musical stylings of The Right Track.
Belfast Summer Nights crowd close

The crowd at Belfast Summer Nights on Aug. 10 at Steamboat Landing.
Belfast Summer Night conga line

A conga line forms at Belfast Summer Nights on Aug. 10.
Belfast Summer Nights crowd 2

The large crowd at the Aug. 10 Belfast Summer Nights show.
Belfast Summer Nights crowd dancing

The crowd enjoys Belfast Summer Nights on Aug. 10.
Belfast Summer Nights dancers 2

Dancers have a great time on Aug. 10 during Belfast Summer Nights.
Belfast Summer Nights dancer

The crowd boogies down at the Aug. 10 Belfast Summer Nights show.
Belfast Summer Nights White Falcons

Phil Hummer and the White Falcons perform at the Aug. 10 Belfast Summer Nights.
Belfast Summer Nights White Falcons 2

Phil Hummer and the White Falcons perform at the Aug. 10 Belfast Summer Nights.
Belfast Summer Nights White Falcons 3

Phil Hummer and the White Falcons perform at the Aug. 10 Belfast Summer Nights.
Belfast Summer Nights Right Track

The Right Track performs on Aug. 10 for Belfast Summer Nights.
Belfast Summer Nights Right Track 2

The Right Track performs for Belfast Summer Nights on Aug. 10.

