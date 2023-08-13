BELFAST — As fall slowly but surely approaches, the city of Belfast puts an exclamation mark on this summer with its ever-popular Belfast Summer Nights music shows.
“2023 has been a remarkable year for Belfast Summer Nights," Annadeene K Fowler said. Fowler organizes the shows, along with Ando Anderson, who founded the event series around 1996. The two also frequently get in on the dancing.
"The audiences have been large, filling Steamboat Landing Park from edge to edge," Fowler said. "We love to watch all ages come together to dance, visit, picnic and be together as community. It feels wonderful."
This was certainly true of the Thursday, Aug. 10, show, which opened with Phil Hummer and the White Falcons followed by The Right Track. The crowd did indeed fill the whole park, and the lawn space reserved as the dance floor filled up quickly.
Fowler also said the music has been outstanding and the events have managed to dodge most of the rain during this very rainy summer.
Belfast Summer Nights is sponsored by the city of Belfast, plus businesses and private donations. The Aug. 10 show was sponsored by Viking Lumber and Frosty Bottom Brewery.
"The businesses and individuals have been so generous and allowed us to pay the musicians well," Fowler said.
Belfast Summer Nights shows are Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Steamboat Landing Park, 34 Commercial St. in Belfast. The shows are free and open to all.
Dogs are allowed in the upper listening area only, which is Front Street/Belfast Common Park.
Belfast Summer Nights runs from the end of June to the end of August, with three more shows in this season.
Aug. 17 is Jacob McCurdy and His Large Adult Sons followed by Eric Lilljequist; Aug. 24 is Tuba Skinny; Aug. 31 is Noah Fishman and Friends followed by Three Button Deluxe.