Third Act rally

Members of the local chapter of Third Act protest fossil fuel proliferation on Earth Day, April 22, in Post Office Square, Belfast. Photo courtesy of Ridgely Fuller

BELFAST — A group of Maine elders and their allies will gather Sunday, Sept. 17, to demonstrate in solidarity with the tens of thousands who are expected to gather in New York for a march urging an end to the burning of fossil fuels and a declaration of a climate emergency by President Biden.

The local demonstration will be held on the corners of High and Main streets in Belfast from noon to 12:30 p.m. Participation is open to all members of the public.