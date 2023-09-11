BELFAST — A group of Maine elders and their allies will gather Sunday, Sept. 17, to demonstrate in solidarity with the tens of thousands who are expected to gather in New York for a march urging an end to the burning of fossil fuels and a declaration of a climate emergency by President Biden.
The local demonstration will be held on the corners of High and Main streets in Belfast from noon to 12:30 p.m. Participation is open to all members of the public.
The gathering is sponsored by Third Act Midcoastmaine, a local hub of Third Act Maine and national Third Act (https://thirdact.org), which seeks to empower people over age 60 to use their experience, time and resources to contribute to positive climate action, with a special focus on encouraging financial institutions to divest their interests in further fossil fuel development.
Multiple local organizations are expected to participate, including Waldo Peace and Justice Forum, The Belfast Community Climate Hub, and the Possibility Alliance.
Participants in the New York march (see https://commondreams.org) will include members of over 500 organizations committed to a livable planet and is being staged ahead of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s “no nonsense” Climate Ambition Summit. Coincidentally, it also follows a summer of fossil-fuel-fueled extreme weather events sparking unprecedented wildfires, heat waves and flooding.
Those interested in joining the Belfast gathering are encouraged to simply show up and, if possible, to bring a simple homemade sign with a climate message: Climate Emergency.