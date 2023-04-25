BELFAST — Third Act, a climate organization begun by Bill McKibben for folks over 60, and CGBikes partnered up to have a celebratory Earth Day April 22 in Belfast — selling used bikes, providing hands-on activities for kids and kicking off a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty petition drive for adults.
The bike sale went from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Third Act members began assembling downtown at 9:30 a.m. At noon a local bagpiper led banner and poster-carrying Third Actors up to Post Office Square for a public rally, proclaiming every day to be Earth Day and urging the end to new fossil fuel investment and exploration.
Third Act chose Earth Day as a fitting day to introduce a petition in support of an international Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty. In an hour and a half, they garnered 20 signatures, according to member Ridgely Fuller.
Proponents are calling for governments around the world to join a bloc of Pacific nations spearheaded by Vanuatu and Tuvalu in developing a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty to complement the Paris Agreement by accelerating an equitable shift away from fossil fuels to affordable, abundant clean energy for all.
"It’s time to leave behind the pollution, economic, climate and security risks caused by coal, oil, and gas" in favor of health, safety and security, the international organizers say on their website, fossilfueltreaty.org.
"There is enough affordable, renewable energy capacity in every region of the world to power people’s lives and communities."