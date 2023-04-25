News

BELFAST — Third Act, a climate organization begun by Bill McKibben for folks over 60, and CGBikes partnered up to have a celebratory Earth Day April 22 in Belfast — selling used bikes, providing hands-on activities for kids and kicking off a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty petition drive for adults.

The bike sale went from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Third Act members began assembling downtown at 9:30 a.m. At noon a local bagpiper led banner and poster-carrying Third Actors up to Post Office Square for a public rally, proclaiming every day to be Earth Day and urging the end to new fossil fuel investment and exploration.