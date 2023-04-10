BELFAST — Regional School Unit 71 elementary schools are preparing for kindergarten screening next month for the 2022-23 school year, while Waldo Community Action Partners is registering youngsters for pre-kindergarten.
Capt. Albert W. Stevens Elementary School and East Belfast School will screen students for kindergarten on May 11 and 12. Gladys Weymouth School will screen students on May 17 and 18.
For children who will be 5 years old on or before Oct. 15, now is the time to contact the appropriate school to request information. Because of COVID-19, all student registrations for the coming school year will be done online. Once a child’s online registration has been processed, the parent or guardian will be contacted to set up a screening appointment.
To access the online registration, go to the appropriate website, then click on the Kindergarten Registration link at the top of the page. Visit cass.rsu71.org for Capt. Albert W. Stevens School (Belfast, 338-3510), eastbelfast.rsu71.org for East Belfast Elementary School (East Belfast and Swanville, 338-4420), or tritown.rsu71.org for Gladys Weymouth Elementary School (Belmont, Morrill and Searsmont, 342-5300). For RSU 71, go to rsu71.org.
Information for online registration is also available on the school Facebook pages.
For children who will be 4 years old on or before Oct. 15, now is the time to contact WCAP to apply for pre-K. Applications can be accessed online at waldocap.org. Click the Early Childhood logo and then click Pre-K, then scroll down and click on “Apply.”
Applications are being scheduled now for the 2022-23 school year. For help applying, call WCAP’s Early Childhood Program at 338-3827 and ask for Nettie.