BELFAST — Regional School Unit 71 elementary schools are preparing for kindergarten screening next month for the 2022-23 school year, while Waldo Community Action Partners is registering youngsters for pre-kindergarten.

Capt. Albert W. Stevens Elementary School and East Belfast School will screen students for kindergarten on May 11 and 12. Gladys Weymouth School will screen students on May 17 and 18.

