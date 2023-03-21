BELFAST — At its March 13 meeting, the Regional School Unit 71 Board of Directors got the good news out of the way first, honoring several individuals and programs. The mood changed, significantly, as the directors transitioned to some tough calls regarding the district’s FY 24 budget.
That mood was best summarized by board member Jean Dube: “Difficult times require difficult decisions.”
The board is struggling with a budget with two major issues. District expenses are up 3%. In addition, the district’s subsidy from the state is anticipated to decrease by as much as 10%. The combination has required the board to examine every potential cost center for reductions.
During this meeting the board heard administrators from district elementary schools, and the Information Technology department, defend budgets that have already been trimmed significantly. The board will hear similar defenses from administrators from the remaining cost centers over the next several weeks.
At the outset of the March 13 meeting, however, congratulations were in order.
The board honored Nickerson Elementary third grade teacher Beth French for becoming Nationally Board Certified, the most respected certification in education.
BCOPE teacher Lindsey Schortz and her business class were recognized for their part in researching and following through a bill submitted by state Sen. Chip Curry, D-Belfast.
The bill is aimed at making it easier for unaccompanied minors to open bank accounts. Schortz’ students contacted 25 Maine banks to review their current policies on the issue. Students also surveyed district students to learn more about their experiences in setting up bank accounts. Members of the business class went to the Legislature on March 9 to see the process the bill follows.
Belfast Area High School Athletic Director Matt Battani reported on a successful winter athletic season at BAHS that included Brigham Graf winning the state swim title in the 50-meter freestyle; the girls’ swim team winning the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference title, a cheering program that qualified for states for the first time in history; and a girls’ basketball team that qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 10 years. Battani also reported that athletic contests, limited severely during the pandemic, were up.
Following the accolades, the board heard from the administrators of the district’s elementary schools. While the administrators each made brief presentations of their own, they presented a slide to outline their connection.
“Together,” the slide read, “we have created this presentation for you as a team with the same values, thoughts, and ideas about the 2023/2024 RSU 71 budget.”
Each administrator acknowledged that steep cuts had already been made in each of their FY 24 requests. Field trips at all schools were eliminated. All asked the board to fully fund social worker positions they termed “essential in helping make connections between school and home.”
In lieu of the elimination of field trips, the elementary administrators urged the board to fund an outdoor learning coordinator.
“I think it’s sad not to have field trips,” said Glen Widmer, principal at Ames and Weymouth Elementary schools. “But I think it could be counterbalanced if we had some sort of outdoor learning coordinator funded by the district that took all the great resources that we have in this district to support experiential learning.”
RSU 71 IT Director Dave Fournier outlined the status of his department and highlighted the projects that were in progress. He added that his department was not immune to cuts and that the lease for the 4-year old laptops was cut from the budget. After outlining several other cost-saving measures, he noted, “We’re basically putting things on hold for a year.”
Following the presentations, board members discussed ways to reduce the budget’s impact on taxpayers.
Vice Chair Cory Seekins wondered if the carry-forward balance from FY 22 could be used to support the FY 24 package. Board member Ryan Harnden warned the board about putting things off and noted the difficult position the board finds itself in.
“No matter how we moved the (funds into the budget), we’re just kicking the can down the road,” Harnden said. “We really should have had this discussion two or three months ago. We’re at the cliff now.”