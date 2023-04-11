SEARSMONT — At their April 8 town meeting, 106 residents took just over two hours to adopt 31 warrant articles. They approved a $1,408,667 municipal budget, including $903,667 to be raised from taxes, an increase of about 8% over the amount approved the previous year.
Major contributors to the $110,000 increase in spending were additional town staffing, raises and insurance benefit costs; costs of road repair and paving materials; and mapping expenses for Searsmont’s eight cemeteries.
The town’s tax commitment to support the Waldo County and Regional School Unit 71 budgets, which account for more than two-thirds of the total tax burden, will not be known until later in the year.
With Belfast attorney Lee Woodward wielding the moderator’s gavel, a duty he has performed more than 30 times, the meeting’s debates were conducted with civility, humor and dispatch.
Searsmont reelected Select Board member Christopher Staples by a secret ballot vote of 75 to 26 over challenger Jim Baum. Sarah Crosby and Jack DeGraff were elected to the Planning Board, Charles P. LeRoyer III to the Board of Appeals, new members Kathy Hoey and Andrea Crawford to the Cemetery Committee, and Sarah Crosby and Denise Pendleton to the Library Board of Trustees.
Attendees heard from District 40 State Rep. Stanley Paige Zeigler Jr., who is working on ways to reduce the rates that residents pay for electricity. Ziegler offered comments about “this unique little town,” noting the addition of new music venues in Searsmont, the Waldo County Woodshed (“the largest in the state and a model for other counties and states”), Thresher’s Brewery, and Robbins Lumber’s work on biomass energy co-generation. In a brief interview, Ziegler, House chair of the Legislature’s standing committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology, said the Legislature will be working on “a deal around electric rates” and looking at ways to update the electricity delivery grid. He also said the Public Utilities Commission would be holding hearings on rate increases.
In addition to passing, without debate, boilerplate articles that appear in the Town Warrant every year and allow the town to run smoothly, voters scrutinized other articles more closely. Only after debate did they approve $15,150 in donations to 15 social service and nonprofit agencies, including Waldo Community Action Partners, Spectrum Generations, Waldo County Woodshed, Waldo County YMCA and three food pantries. Together, they served more than 700 Searsmont residents in 2022.
One article that generated 10 minutes of debate dealt with construction of a small broadband switching building to be leased to the Waldo Broadband Corp. at the town-owned village well-house lot. Select Board member Pete Milinazzo, Searsmont’s Waldo Broadband board representative, explained that the 10-ft. by 12-ft. building will provide “redundancy and protection” for town fiber-optic system connectivity in the case of an outage elsewhere in the five WBC towns. Some expressed concerns about the structure’s appearance, possible noise impacts and site placement.
Annette Naegel of Georges River Land Trust provided information and answered questions before voters approved entering into a conservation easement with GRLT when Searsmont completes purchase of the 64-acre McLellan Property between the river and Community Building. Conservation protection, the meeting was told, is a condition for Searsmont’s receipt of funding from both a Land for Maine’s Future grant and a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
Another article sparking debate, as it does every year, described the process by which property taken by the town for nonpayment of taxes is offered for sale to the public or sold back to the previous owners. Ultimately, the article passed with an amendment to add the words “by highest bid” in the language relating to the public sale option.
When one attendee asked how this town policy compares to those of other towns, Moderator Lee Woodward, a Belfast attorney, said, “By far, Searsmont has the most words with the most detail of any I’ve seen.” He also suggested, with a quip that generated one of the biggest laughs of the morning, “If you want to make things simple, contact a lawyer.” Other attendees agreed that an article that started years ago as one sentence has grown at each town meeting for decades.
Several Searsmont residents were honored during the meeting. Chris Staples received a Spirit of America Award from the Waldo County commissioners as the longest-serving Searsmont Select Board member.
Joel Cox, retiring as Searsmont Fire Department’s assistant chief, was given a plaque and the thanks of a grateful town for 35 years of service. Chief James Ames also recognized Cox’s wife Laurie with a huge bouquet of flowers. “Sometimes the calls come in the middle of the night,” Ames said, “and we’re grateful to Laurie, too.”
The Select Board presented departing Town Clerk Kathy Hoey with a plaque from the town in recognition of her more than 25 years of service and proclaimed April 8, 2023 as “Kathy Hoey Day.”
At the end of town meeting, the Library trustees hosted a celebration, complete with a huge sheet cake featuring four edible Town of Searsmont official seals, to celebrate just that.
Joyce and Mickey Sirota are Searsmont town columnists for The Republican Journal.