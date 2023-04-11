News

SEARSMONT — At their April 8 town meeting, 106 residents took just over two hours to adopt 31 warrant articles. They approved a $1,408,667 municipal budget, including $903,667 to be raised from taxes, an increase of about 8% over the amount approved the previous year.

Major contributors to the $110,000 increase in spending were additional town staffing, raises and insurance benefit costs; costs of road repair and paving materials; and mapping expenses for Searsmont’s eight cemeteries.

