News

JACKSON — This year's town meeting March 18 was a pretty quick and straightforward affair, lasting just over an hour, with about 50 townspeople in attendance, along with Sen. Chip Curry, D-Belfast, who represents Waldo County in the state Senate.

Invited to speak before the meeting got underway, Curry told residents that there are over 2,000 bills being considered in committees in this session. They address a range of issues, including housing, energy costs, workforce development and one of particular interest to Curry, reform of Child Protective Services.