JACKSON — This year's town meeting March 18 was a pretty quick and straightforward affair, lasting just over an hour, with about 50 townspeople in attendance, along with Sen. Chip Curry, D-Belfast, who represents Waldo County in the state Senate.
Invited to speak before the meeting got underway, Curry told residents that there are over 2,000 bills being considered in committees in this session. They address a range of issues, including housing, energy costs, workforce development and one of particular interest to Curry, reform of Child Protective Services.
He emphasized that townspeople are all welcome to give testimony, either in person or on Zoom, as all committee meetings are available on Zoom.
After the meeting opened, an award, sponsored by the Spirit of America Foundation, was given to the town’s longest-sitting Select Board member, John Work, recognizing his 23 years of service on the board. Congratulations, John!
As residents have done for many years, they voted in Gary Stacy as moderator. He then swore in intrepid ballot counters Brenda Dennison and Marlene Thompson. The second warrant article was the Select Board seat up for renewal. Bryan Menard was the incumbent. When nominations opened from the floor, Debbie Ludden also was nominated.
She spoke about her qualifications and interest in pursuing grants to benefit the town, as well as setting up a repayment schedule to help residents bring their real estate taxes current. Debbie Ludden won the seat by two votes, 26-50. She was sworn in after the meeting adjourned. (Never think your vote does not make a difference, especially in a small town!)
Though there was not a warrant article to vote on at this year’s meeting, there was much discussion around reopening the recycle drop-off at the town transfer station — something numerous residents seem to be interested in restarting. (It was closed during the pandemic.)
Jackson’s annual cost for participation in the Unity Area Regional Recycling Center has increased, in just the last year, from $6,000 to $8,446 (after a credit of $1,294 from UARRC profit from sales). The increase was due to the UARRC’s need to hire a bookkeeper when its volunteer bookkeeper stepped down last year.
For Jackson to reopen the collection point for recyclables in town would require paying Pinkerton to transport the recyclable materials from Jackson to Unity at an additional annual cost of $6,000 annually. Also noted was that the town pays by the ton for both the removal of regular trash from the trash dumpsters, and whatever amount would be taken to UARRC in Unity.
For trash removal the cost is $86/ton, but Bryan Menard suggested that the tonnage cost for the recyclables to be driven to Unity would be higher. It seems it costs more to be green. Jen Tibbetts (find her at Tattoed Dad’s Brewing Co.) is the town’s representative to UARRC and would be happy to discuss further solutions with interested parties. A straw vote/show of hands supported reopening the recycle room at the transfer station.
Jackson Fire Chief Don Nickerson made an impassioned plea for more volunteers for the town’s all-volunteer Fire Department, saying, “You don’t have to run into a burning building” to help out. Volunteers are needed to operate and drive the trucks, hand off equipment from the trucks, and manage traffic at emergency scenes.
John Work offered kudos to Nickerson for keeping the department within budget with fully functioning and compliant equipment. This includes a defibrillator, infra-red camera to help rapidly pinpoint hotspots or locate people, Jaws-of-Life to both lift a vehicle and open cars like a can-opener, and a vacuum pump that can fill the water tank from virtually any natural source of water. The Jackson Fire Department’s regular meetings (including trainings) are on the second and fourth Mondays at 6 p.m.
Included in the warrant for Town Expenditures was an amount of $2,740, recommended and approved for Brooks Ambulance. Jeri Roberts of the Brooks Ambulance Service said that of the 364 calls made by the Brooks Ambulance Service, 50 of those were made to Jackson residents. She also stressed that volunteers are needed in a variety of capacities.
All other articles on the warrant passed with minimal discussion and the meeting wrapped up at about 10:45 a.m.