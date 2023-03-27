Town meeting schedule Mar 27, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following town meetings and municipal elections are coming up soon:Frankfort: Election Thursday, March 30, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Town Office; town meeting Friday, March 31, 7 p.m., Frankfort Congregational Church Vestry.Prospect: Voting Tuesday, March 28, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Town meeting Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m. in the Fire Station.Waldo: Town meeting Saturday, April 8, Community Hall, 8 a.m. discussion, 9 a.m. meeting.Searsmont: Town meeting Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m., Searsmont Community Building Meeting Room. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Town Meeting Schedule Recommended for you Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Biz Offers Spring Hop May 6th! Pot O’ Gold 50/50 Raffle For Habitat Boat and RV Storage Available Spring Hop is Coming!! Open Wednesday thru Friday this week! More Biz Offers Local Events Biz Briefs Pot O’ Gold 50/50 Raffle For Habitat West Bay Rotary Accepting Grant Requests Biz Community Expo at the Samoset Kitchen Renovations! We have new Cabinet Displays to help choose your style! Thinking about a new Kitchen for 2023! More Biz Briefs E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists