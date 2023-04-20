Town meeting schedule Apr 20, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following municipalities will wrap up the spring 2023 annual town meeting season with their sessions in May and June:Islesboro – Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m., G. H. Kinnicutt Center.Monroe - Monday, June 5, 6 p.m., Town Hall.Lincolnville – Election Tuesday, June 13; town meeting Thursday, June 15, Town Office.Winterport – Election Tuesday, June 13, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Victoria Grant Civic Center; town meeting Thursday, June 15, 7 p.m., Wagner Middle School.Stockton Springs - Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m., lower level, Town Hall.Northport - Monday, June 19, 6:30 p.m., Edna Drinkwater School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Annual Town Meetings 2023 Islesboro Monroe Lincolnville Winterport Stockton Springs Northport Recommended for you Biz Briefs Mother’s Day Jewelry sale & Complimentary Tea Used Equipment Update: Week Ending March Of April 15th, 2023 Local Spring Hop is Coming! Thomaston Place Announces ‘Simple Pleasures’ Online Auction New Art Wall Exhibition on Display at Pope Memorial Humane Society More Biz Briefs Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Biz Offers Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale and Complimentary Tea at Belfast United Methodist Church Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale and Complimentary Tea @ Belfast United Methodist Church Take a trip off the beaten path! Bonnie’s Place is filled with Maine Made Magic! Spring Hop is on the way!! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists