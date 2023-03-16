Town meeting schedule Mar 16, 2023 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following town meetings and municipal elections are coming up soon:Brooks: Saturday, March 18, noon, Morse Memorial School.Burnham: Vote Friday, March 17, 2-7 p.m. at the Town Office; town meeting Saturday, March 18, 1 p.m., Town Office.Frankfort: Election Thursday, March 30, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Town Office; town meeting Friday, March 31, 7 p.m., Frankfort Congregational Church Vestry.Jackson: Town meeting Saturday, March 18, 9:30 a.m. at the Community Center, 262 Village Road.Knox: Election 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 24, Town Hall; town meeting Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m., Town Hall.Liberty: Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m. in the Community Hall.Montville: Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. in the Town Hall.Prospect: Town meeting Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m. in the Fire Station. Voting Tuesday, March 28, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.Thorndike: Election Friday, March 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Town meeting Saturday, March 18, 9 a.m., Town Hall, 125 Mount View Road.Troy: Election Friday, March 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Town meeting Saturday, March 18, 9 a.m. at Troy Central School, 733 Bangor Road.Unity: Election Friday, March 24, noon to 8 p.m. Town meeting, Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m., Unity Elementary School gymnasium.Waldo: Usually in late March; date TBD. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Town Meeting Scedule Recommended for you Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Biz Offers Open at 10 this morning Spring Hop is Coming Back!! Bonnie’s Place open Thursday! We are open this week!! Heavenly Threads Thrift Shop will be CLOSED on Saturday March 4, 2023 due to the impending snowstorm. We will re-open Wednesday March 8th at 11am. 57 Elm street Camden More Biz Offers Local Events Biz Briefs Transportation services canceled for March 15, 2023 Foundations in Restorative Practice Program Transportation services canceled for March 14, 2023 Engaging Your Critical Thinking Skill In-Person Program at the Hutchinson Center! Breakwater Design & Build, Inc is Growing our Team! More Biz Briefs E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists