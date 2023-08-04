News

Joe-Meadows-Bob-Kurek-Phil-Bloomstein-of-Waldo-Broadband-Corporation-1-of-1.jpg

Joe Meadows, Bob Kurek and Phil Bloomstein of Waldo Broadband Corporation.

 Photo by Carolyn Campbell

A Republican, a Libertarian and a Democrat meet over a beer in the small town of Liberty, Maine.

Bob Kurek of Palermo, Joe Meadows of Liberty and Phil Bloomstein of Freedom, all selectmen from their respective towns, may disagree on many issues, but they unanimously agree when it comes to broadband funding: Public funds should support publicly owned fiber-optic networks.

Tags

Recommended for you