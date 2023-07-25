News

Dancing at the Armenian Picnic

Traditional dance is just one of the activities at the third annual Traditional Armenian Picnic at Searsport Shores Campground July 30. Photo courtesy of Searsport Shores Campground

 Photo courtesy of Searsport Shores Campground

SEARSPORT — Celebrate summer with a traditional Armenian Picnic at Searsport Shores Ocean Campground! The celebration will be held Sunday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Take the campground turn-off from Route 1 south of Searsport and discover another world. For the third year running, Maine will be meeting the Middle East for a day of picnicking Armenian style on the shores of Penobscot Bay

Traditional Armenian food

There will be plenty of delicious food like this available at the third annual Traditional Armenian Picnic at Searsport Shores Campground July 30. Photo courtesy of Searsport Shores Campground