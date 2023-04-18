News

Warden candidates' training session

Candidates for the Warden Service, pictured at their recent training exercise on a farm in Morrill, sponsored by the Warden Service and the Maine Forestry Service. 

 Photo by Michelle Christian

MORRILL — Maine Game Wardens recently conducted a training session in Morrill for warden candidates. The 2023 Advanced Maine Game Warden School was assisted by the Maine Forest Service.

The two groups collaborated on an exercise designed to evacuate injured hikers, along with short-haul training using the Maine Forestry Service helicopter.