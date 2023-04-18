Training day By Michelle Christian Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Candidates for the Warden Service, pictured at their recent training exercise on a farm in Morrill, sponsored by the Warden Service and the Maine Forestry Service. Photo by Michelle Christian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MORRILL — Maine Game Wardens recently conducted a training session in Morrill for warden candidates. The 2023 Advanced Maine Game Warden School was assisted by the Maine Forest Service.The two groups collaborated on an exercise designed to evacuate injured hikers, along with short-haul training using the Maine Forestry Service helicopter.The exercise was conducted on property owned by Simmons and Daughters Sugar House. A total of 13 warden candidates took part in the training session. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wardens Game Wardens Helicopter Maine Forestry Service Morrill Simmons And Daughters Sugar House Training Short Haul Evacuation Hikers Recommended for you Biz Briefs Mother’s Day Jewelry sale & Complimentary Tea Used Equipment Update: Week Ending March Of April 15th, 2023 Local Spring Hop is Coming! Thomaston Place Announces ‘Simple Pleasures’ Online Auction New Art Wall Exhibition on Display at Pope Memorial Humane Society More Biz Briefs Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Biz Offers Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale and Complimentary Tea at Belfast United Methodist Church Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale and Complimentary Tea @ Belfast United Methodist Church Take a trip off the beaten path! Bonnie’s Place is filled with Maine Made Magic! Spring Hop is on the way!! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists