BELFAST — The discovery of Belfast’s newest elephant began with a child’s simple request.
Belfast Chamber of Commerce Operations Director Scott Smith was working in his office in December 2020. He had taken his daughter to work with him and the young lady grew bored.
“She asked me for something to color,” Smith said. “For some reason I googled Belfast and downloaded a map. I zoomed in on the map and saw the eye.”
The “eye” that Smith saw was a mark on the map behind Rollie’s Bar & Grill.
“I looked a little closer,” Smith said, “and then I saw it.”
In that moment, the Hawthorne Hike was born.
“I wasn’t thinking about elephants,” Smith said. “It just occurred to me in the moment. I looked at the map from Front Street to the footbridge and said to myself, ‘That’s a trunk.’”
Smith studied the map and identified streets that could serve as legs on the potential pachyderm. After finding those he rounded out the head of the elephant, with tusks included. Using the map he then traced the body and tail.
“It just stuck out to me immediately,” Smith said.
Also immediate was his realization that this could serve as a possible walking path for residents and visitors that would connect them with the two other elephants in Belfast.
“We already have a much-beloved elephant in Belfast,” Smith said. “It’s on top of the Colonial. His name is Hawthorne. There’s also a baby elephant with the same name. I decided to call this the Hawthorne Hike.”
While Smith wanted to complete his project, the pandemic was in full bloom and work responsibilities took precedence.
“I wasn’t sure how I wanted to put this out to the community,” Smith said. “I sat on it for a couple years. It was my secret project.”
Smith consulted with map maker Margot Carpenter of Hartsdale Maps. The two worked together throughout 2020 and into the spring of 2021 to complete the map of the hike.
Last fall Smith made the decision to launch the Hawthorne Hike project in 2023. The hike will be featured in the Chamber’s annual guidebook, website and Facebook pages.
The hike itself is approximately 3.5 miles and takes “about an hour” to complete, according to Smith. A children’s hike, following walking paths that create Hawthorne’s head, comes in at 1.25 miles.
“You can cut off some segments of Hawthorne’s Hike to make it shorter,” he said. “For instance, you could leave out the tusks, or a leg, or the trunk.”
The Hawthorne Hike will give users a complete view of Belfast’s waterfront, history, culture, entertainment and businesses.
“It’s a really great way to take in all that Belfast has to offer,” Smith said. “It’s also an opportunity to get the community together to celebrate. We’re considering a fun run road race and some other promotions in the future. Now that it’s ready to launch, it will always be here. People can take the Hawthorne Hike any time.”
