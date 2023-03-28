PROSPECT — Brandy Bridges and Merl Annis III threw their hat in the ring to become the town’s next three-year Select Board member. Both candidates seemed to be unaware that they were in a contested race with each other when they decided to run, and neither knew much about the other. Both are lifelong Prospect residents.
Bridges serves as co-chair of the Comprehensive Planning Committee and through that has learned a lot about what residents are struggling with, she said. Though the committee has nearly completed its mission to draft a Comprehensive Plan, she hopes to continue to serve the town as a Select Board member.
Having deep generational ties to the town, she can trace her Prospect roots back several generations on Heagan Mountain, she told The Republican Journal in a previous interview. She has two daughters, two dogs and she raised her nephew. She also takes care of her brother who has cerebral palsy.
When the Comprehensive Planning Committee received surveys from a large number of residents, there were issues that many residents agreed they wanted addressed, she said. One of those issues is the lack of reliable high-speed internet.
She pushed for the town to join a Broadband Committee with area towns to better raise their chances of receiving grants to bring high-speed internet to the town, she said. The committee includes Winterport, Frankfort and Stockton Springs. She is hoping the town will not have to use tax money to build out the service in town.
Other needs she sees in the town that she would like to address include sprucing up the basketball court so youth and families in town have a place to gather instead of always having to travel to another town to get to a park, she said. She is hoping to add picnic tables and raised gardening beds.
Many people also want to see a convenience store operating in town again, she said. She would like to see community events return where residents can gather and interact, as well. If she is elected, she will give 100% of her energy in the hope of making a difference.
“I’m just excited to work and I really want to try to improve stuff as much as I can,” she said.
Annis became concerned that the state might step into town affairs when he learned that current municipal officers were not going to run for reelection and nobody seemed interested in running for the positions, he said. So, he and a neighbor submitted election papers for two different seats.
Public service is nothing new to him. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps starting in 1977 then went into the Reserve but was recalled to active duty for deployment to Iraq in 2004. He was discharged in 2010 and lives on his father’s property next to the house where he grew up.
Annis said his primary focus would be to help the Fire Department seek grants and to help keep property taxes low, though he understands that is difficult to manage with town's share of the Regional School Unit 25 budget, which is where most of Prospect's taxes go.
He sees one of the foremost responsibilities of being a municipal officer as listening to residents, even if he does not immediately have an answer to somebody’s question, he said. Much of what he did in the military was finding answers to questions.
Describing himself as fair, he said he does not judge people, mostly keeping to himself. If elected, he would not be working for any special interest groups and he does not hold grudges based on partisan politics, understanding that people might have different political views in town.
If he is not elected, he will harbor no hard feelings, he said. As he is retired, he has time to give as a municipal officer, so he thought, “Why not give it a whirl?” and said he is “just glad people are showing an interest.”
The town will vote for municipal officers Tuesday, March 28, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Office.
Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.