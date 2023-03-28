News

PROSPECT — Brandy Bridges and Merl Annis III threw their hat in the ring to become the town’s next three-year Select Board member. Both candidates seemed to be unaware that they were in a contested race with each other when they decided to run, and neither knew much about the other. Both are lifelong Prospect residents.

Bridges serves as co-chair of the Comprehensive Planning Committee and through that has learned a lot about what residents are struggling with, she said. Though the committee has nearly completed its mission to draft a Comprehensive Plan, she hopes to continue to serve the town as a Select Board member.

Tags

Reporter

Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.

