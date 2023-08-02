News

PORTLAND/BANGOR — The U.S. Marshals Service in Maine is alerting the public of a phone scam involving individuals claiming to be U.S. marshals or other federal officials.

During these calls, scammers are “spoofing” actual U.S. marshals office phone numbers, attempting to fraudulently collect money or suffer legal consequences. The scammers claim potential victims need to “pay a fine or post bond” or face being arrested, losing their property, banking accounts or other consequences.

