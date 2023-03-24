News

rj.Back Ridge Sugar House2.jpg

Back Ridge Sugar House's new evaporator, making syrup in Winterport.

 Source: Facebook

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As sugarhouses in Waldo County and around the state prepare to open their doors this weekend, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King announced the Senate’s unanimous passage of a resolution designating March 26, 2023, as “Maine Maple Sunday.”

The resolution recognizes the 40th anniversary of the event and the importance of Maine maple syrup production to the state’s economy and culture.