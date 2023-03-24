WASHINGTON, D.C. — As sugarhouses in Waldo County and around the state prepare to open their doors this weekend, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King announced the Senate’s unanimous passage of a resolution designating March 26, 2023, as “Maine Maple Sunday.”
The resolution recognizes the 40th anniversary of the event and the importance of Maine maple syrup production to the state’s economy and culture.
“Maine is proud to be the one of the country’s largest maple syrup producers — and the home to the best tasting syrup in the world!" the senators said in a joint statement March 24.
"For generations, Maine people have come together each spring to tap trees, boil sap, and make this delicious product. Maine Maple Sunday honors this long tradition, celebrates the excellence of the maple industry, and recognizes the contributions of the small maple businesses across our state," they said.
"We’re glad the Senate unanimously understood the importance of this uniquely Maine day and has given it the national recognition it deserves.”
Maine is home to more than 520 maple syrup producers and 800 full- and part-time syrup jobs that results in an annual syrup output of 575,000 gallons with a value of $21.6 million and is estimated to generate $55.6 million in economy activity, according to the release.
The state is the nation’s third-largest producer of maple syrup after Vermont and New York, and accounts for 17% of all U.S.-produced maple syrup. Every March, sugarhouses across Maine host Maple Sunday events in an annual celebration showcasing maple syrup operations throughout Maine that serves as a catalyst for sales.
Maine Maple Sunday is always the fourth Sunday in March, with many sugarhouses open both days with samples, demonstrations and tours.
In Waldo County and nearby, the following sugarhouses are among those open this weekend; it is best to call ahead to check open days and hours:
Back Ridge Sugar House, 107 Boston Road, Winterport, 944-2575.
Beaver Hill Plantation, 38 Sibley Road, Freedom, 487-1445.