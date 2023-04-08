News

Touch a Train

Does your child love trains? Come explore the locomotive and meet the train engineer Saturday, April 22.

Breaking old habits is hard. For nine years I was at the Town Office almost every day and had various meetings (sometimes three or four) in the evenings. When I left Bank of America after almost 17 years, I still groped for my badge every time I went through a door.

Today I spent the morning cleaning; this afternoon feels "normal" as I sit down to write this column. I was asked to fulfill the position of sexton and accepted it; as you all know, Unity cemeteries are my "jam."

