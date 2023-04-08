Breaking old habits is hard. For nine years I was at the Town Office almost every day and had various meetings (sometimes three or four) in the evenings. When I left Bank of America after almost 17 years, I still groped for my badge every time I went through a door.
Today I spent the morning cleaning; this afternoon feels "normal" as I sit down to write this column. I was asked to fulfill the position of sexton and accepted it; as you all know, Unity cemeteries are my "jam."
I had been bemoaning the amount of trash on my little stretch of Albion Road. I was going to start picking up the litter on a beautiful afternoon, but when I looked outside I saw a frenzy of fluorescent yellow vests already at work! Many thanks to the young people of The Ecology Learning Center! You should see how much trash they picked up in a half-mile stretch!
They also found some cool animal bones, including a skull from what appeared to be a small deer. It's so nice to see young people excited about contributing to the betterment of the community and the environment! (As a small token of my gratitude, I gave them my stock of returnables for their senior class.)
Thank you Chief Deputy Matt Curtis for picking up the glasses collection box and taking it to Belfast for the Lions Club Recycle for Sight program. The Unity Town Office is still collecting your old prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses and reading glasses.
The Unity Rotary Club will sponsor an Earth Day event on April 22 by picking up additional litter along our streets and highways. The Ecology Learning Center will be hosting its Earth Day event on April 29.
Unity Ambulance made an official announcement of the following recent promotions: AEMT Colby Robbins and Paramedic Courtney Munger will fill the role of assistant chief of service.
Spring Fling market at Honey Wilde Farm on Cross Road (off Bangor Road) Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m., featuring local craftspeople, food vendors, artists and small businesses, with plenty of goat kids to cuddle!
On Saturday, April 22, at 11 a.m., a Touch a Train event will be held at the Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad depot, 212 Depot St. This is a free family event, with train exploration from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and a train ride at 11:30 a.m.. Please call Missy at 442-7963, ext. 286, to reserve your spot.
Unity Auction House has received its federal firearms license and is looking for quality firearm and ammunition consignments and buyouts. The auction has grown substantially. The next auction is April 16 at 10 a.m. Check out their Facebook page for pictures of upcoming consignments and additional info.
Happy birthday to two people I feel like I've known forever: Ellen Stevens and Pam Reynolds. Happy birthday to Catherine Holley on April 15.