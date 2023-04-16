News

With such beautiful weather this week, we got a jump on cemetery cleanup and stone cleaning. Melanie Cole helped me remove the Wreaths Across America wreaths from Village Cemetery and Carol Lichtenbaum and I started cleaning some stones in Fowler Cemetery. I paid special attention to Harris Knowlton's stone. He was like a second dad to me. It's hard to believe he's been gone for 35 years.

My husband has been doing yard work, replacing and relocating sod from the plow. The cats, Chet and Molly, have been out rolling in the dirt and lying in the sunshine. Chet can climb ladders; he was found on the porch roof sunning himself.

