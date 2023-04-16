With such beautiful weather this week, we got a jump on cemetery cleanup and stone cleaning. Melanie Cole helped me remove the Wreaths Across America wreaths from Village Cemetery and Carol Lichtenbaum and I started cleaning some stones in Fowler Cemetery. I paid special attention to Harris Knowlton's stone. He was like a second dad to me. It's hard to believe he's been gone for 35 years.
My husband has been doing yard work, replacing and relocating sod from the plow. The cats, Chet and Molly, have been out rolling in the dirt and lying in the sunshine. Chet can climb ladders; he was found on the porch roof sunning himself.
Reminder! Winter cemetery decorations need to be removed by May 1.
Baby season is about to start. If you have unwanted "guests" in your attic, under your porch, living in your shed, etc., you can turn on lights and make noises for a few days until the mother has a chance to relocate her babies. If you have a problem with wildlife, the Warden Service will handle anything with them. The Augusta number for the Warden Service is 1-800-452-4664. You can also call an animal damage control agent. Animal control officers handle domesticated animals only.
Blaine “Louie” McCormick and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all who donated or were involved with helping to raise $10,000 toward rebuilding his home after losing everything to a fire. Your generosity has been overwhelming! They are very grateful.
The Unity Rotary Club will sponsor an Earth Day event on April 22, picking up additional litter along our streets and highways. Meet at 9 a.m. at Triplet Park.
The Ecology Learning Center will host its Earth Day event on April 29 starting at 1 p.m. at Triplet Park. FMI, check out their Facebook page.
Speaking of cleaning up ... if you have any metal and want it gone, you can drop it off at TA's Automotive on Albion Road free of charge, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Friday. After-hours appointments can be arranged. Tires have a charge of $3.75 each for disposal, up to 17 inches in diameter. Any appliances that run Freon will not be taken without proof of professional Freon removal. Any that have Freon can be taken to the recycling center in Thorndike. Call them for details.
May 15-19 Sullivan's Waste will be available for "curbside pickup" of your unwanted mattresses, chairs, carpet, windows, etc. You must call Sullivan's for pricing and location of your waste: 948-2658. There are unacceptable items: gas cans, paint, auto parts, demolition debris, etc.
May 7, 7-10 a.m. at Benjamin Berry Post 50 on Windemere Lane in Unity, the Troy Fire Ladies Auxiliary will be back after a three-year hiatus serving breakfast at $10 for adults, $5 for children over 5. I'm looking forward to this!
SRLT (Sebasticook Regional Land Trust) board Chair Tom Aversa will lead the annual Unity Wetlands bird walk on May 13 from 7 to 10 a.m. at Rines Wetland and Wildlife Preserve (on Waterville Road) to look for resident and migratory birds. Bring binoculars and dress for trail conditions. All ages welcome, but no pets, please!
The Unity Union Church is hoping to reopen the Good Steward Thrift Shop this coming summer. They will be starting from scratch, so they're hoping when you do your spring cleaning this year, you will hold onto your things until they are able to accept donations. The rooms need to be painted and the rugs need cleaning, etc. Volunteers are needed.
Give the gift of sight by turning in your old prescription glasses, sunglasses and readers at the Town Office for the Lions Club Recycle for Sight program.
“Spring drew on...and a greenness grew over those brown beds, which, freshening daily, suggested the thought that Hope traversed them at night, and left each morning brighter traces of her steps.” ― Charlotte Brontë, Jane Eyre