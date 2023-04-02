“It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold: when it is summer in the light, and winter in the shade.” — Charles Dickens, "Great Expectations"
Town meeting is done and over with. Many thanks to Alex Koch in his efforts to fill Don Newell's shoes, especially during a rather contentious meeting. He's learning the ropes; there is a lot to it and he did well for a "rookie."
The winners of the 2023 Spirit of America award were the volunteers of the Unity Public Library. The annual "Berry Bowl" was awarded to Melanie, Trevor and Hannah Cole of Thorndike; we appreciate all the things they do for the town of Unity. I received a Spirit of America award from the Waldo County Commissioners.
We must acknowledge Kari Hunt, the town's administrative assistant, who valiantly got through the election preparations, the election itself, preparation for town meeting, and the meeting itself. She received several bouquets of flowers and cards on the Monday following.
Reminder! The ATV trails are still closed and this includes access routes as well. This means Depot Street, School Street, Main Street, etc., are off limits to ATVs and motocross bikes. We've been seeing quite a few of those lately. If the "wrong" person sees you, you are likely to be rewarded with a fine.
At the Unity Public Library there will be a display of the colorful work of Monroe artist Lyndsey Marston shown throughout the month of April, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a public opening Friday, April 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 38 School St. All are welcome!
Lyndsey Marston is a native Maine artist whose signature art style features bold line work and pops of color, drawn with markers and colored pencils. Her favorite subjects are flowers, vegetables or animals (wild and domesticated) and she takes inspiration from her wanderings in Maine and beyond. She sells her artwork under the name 3 Legged Dog Ink at art festivals across Maine, as well as online and in select stores. Visit 3leggeddogink.com to see more of her artwork.
After months of wearing a hat to cover my unruly hair, I tried a new salon. The Hair Room, owned by Kayla Albright, is located at 315 Bangor Road. She can be reached at 660-2311. I am extremely pleased with the outcome. The good news ... I have 50% of my original hair color left. The bad news ... I am now about 50% gray.
Easter breakfast will be served at Unity Union Church on Depot Street Sunday, April 9, at 8 a.m. Be sure to wear your Easter bonnet for a chance to win a prize. They are also hoping to reopen the Good Steward Thrift Shop this coming summer. They will be starting from scratch, so they're hoping when you do your spring cleaning this year, you will hold on to your things until they are able to accept donations. The rooms need to be painted and the rugs need cleaning, etc. Volunteers are needed.
The Unity Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be hosting its fourth annual Easter bake sale on Saturday, April 8, at Cone'z on Depot Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. See their array of Easter sweets: homemade pies, cakes, cookies, bars, breads, rolls, dog biscuits and jams! All proceeds go toward food, drinks and snacks for firefighters during extended emergency calls and training events.
There will also be a bake sale at Chase Toys on Friday, April 7, from noon to 5 p.m. to benefit the Snowdusters snowmobile club for clubhouse improvements.
Spring Fling market at Honey Wilde Farm on Cross Road (off Bangor Road) April 15 at 11 a.m., featuring local craftspeople, food vendors, artists and small businesses, with plenty of goat kids to cuddle!
Unity Auction House has received its federal firearms license and is looking for quality firearm and ammunition consignments and buyouts.
Have you been to the Holler lately? Lots of new stuff at Holler Soap at the train depot in Unity. I picked up some "Summer Berries" soap. Delicious smelling!
Coming soon! Aroma Joe's at the Depot Store on Depot Street.
On Saturday, April 22, at 11 a.m., Touch-a-Train will be held at the train depot, 212 Depot St. This is a free family event. Please call Missy at 442-7963. ext. 286, to reserve your spot.
Save the date! May 7, 7-10 a.m. the Troy Fire Ladies Auxiliary will be back after a three-year hiatus, serving breakfast at the Benjamin Berry American Legion hall on Windemere Lane in Unity. $10 per person. I have attended these breakfasts in the past and they are great!
From the recycling center: Please do not mix your batteries in with your other recyclables, as this causes major issues, not to mention being a health hazard. Keep your batteries in a separate container marked as such.
Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Larry Curtis, who passed away on March 24. He will be missed by the community and his fellow firefighters. It was fortuitous that this year's annual report was dedicated to him.