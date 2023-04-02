News

“It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold: when it is summer in the light, and winter in the shade.” — Charles Dickens, "Great Expectations"

Town meeting is done and over with. Many thanks to Alex Koch in his efforts to fill Don Newell's shoes, especially during a rather contentious meeting. He's learning the ropes; there is a lot to it and he did well for a "rookie."

