I got a call from a reader (Mrs. Webber of Belfast) last weekend. We had an enjoyable conversation. She asked me if I was related to Louie Picard because her son Blaine used to race with him. Funny thing ... the next day I was looking at an old newspaper clipping from 1989 with results from Unity Raceway and her son was listed.
Lots of pounding and banging going on at my house. My husband and one of his friends are tearing down the covered porch which has slowly been separating itself from the house. The birds are upset because the feeders were hung off the porch; they will find the new location.
Reminder! Winter cemetery decorations need to be removed by May 1.
Ice out on Unity Pond (aka Lake Winnecook if you live in Burnham) was April 13. That reminds me of the time the Unity Town Office received a letter on official Burnham town letterhead that had a tagline of "Home of Lake Winnecook." I responded by changing our letterhead's tagline to "Home of Unity Pond."
On Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Waldo County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its annual tree, shrub and native plant sale at Maine TradeHers Market, 956 Albion Road. You can pre-order online at waldocountysoilandwater.com by April 28. There will also be products from local farms and vendors.
International Migratory Bird Day is May 13. From 7 to 10 a.m., SRLT (Sebasticook Regional Land Trust) board chair Tom Aversa will lead the annual Unity Wetlands bird walk at Rines Wetland and Wildlife Preserve to look for resident and migratory birds. Bring binoculars and dress for trail conditions. All ages welcome but no pets, please!
Saturday doughnuts are back at the Amish Community Market and Bakery! Hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. They are closed on Thursdays and Sundays.
The next auction at Unity Auction House will be Sunday, April 30. Registration and preview begin at 8 a.m.; bidding starts at 10 a.m. As I've been doing my spring cleaning, I've hauled some stuff down there, including a very large antique copper basin. I'll be curious to see what it goes for.
Unity Pond Pottery will reopen the weekend of May 6-7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, same hours, through December.
On Sunday, May 7, 7-10 a.m. at Benjamin Berry Post 50 on Windemere Lane, the Troy Fire Ladies Auxiliary will be back after a three-year hiatus, serving breakfast, $10 for adults, $5 for children over 5. I'm looking forward to this!
The Ecology Learning Center will host its Earth Day event on Saturday, April 29, starting at 1 p.m. at Triplet Park. Triplet Park is located on Wood Lane, just off School Street. FMI, check out their Facebook page.
May 15-19 Sullivan's Waste will be available for "curbside pickup" of your unwanted mattresses, chairs, carpet, windows, etc. You must call Sullivan's for pricing and location of your waste, 948-2658. There are unacceptable items: gas cans, paint, auto parts, demolition debris, etc. If you have any metal and want it gone, you can drop it off at TA's Automotive on Albion Road free of charge, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Friday. After-hour appointments can be arranged. Tires have a charge of $3.75 each for disposal up to 17-inches in diameter. Any appliances that run freon will not be taken without proof of professional freon removal. Any that have freon can be taken to the recycling center in Thorndike.
“Spring is the time of plans and projects.” ― Leo Tolstoy, Anna Karenina.