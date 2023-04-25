News

Penny Picard Sampson

Penny Picard Sampson

I got a call from a reader (Mrs. Webber of Belfast) last weekend. We had an enjoyable conversation. She asked me if I was related to Louie Picard because her son Blaine used to race with him. Funny thing ... the next day I was looking at an old newspaper clipping from 1989 with results from Unity Raceway and her son was listed.

Lots of pounding and banging going on at my house. My husband and one of his friends are tearing down the covered porch which has slowly been separating itself from the house. The birds are upset because the feeders were hung off the porch; they will find the new location.

Tags

Recommended for you