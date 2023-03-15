I think my husband is plumb worn out; he’s been trying to squeeze in as much snowmobiling as he possibly can before the snow goes away. Personally, I can’t wait for it to be gone and the daffodils to make an appearance, but the word from the weatherman this morning is that another Nor’easter is imminent.
At the Town OfficeAnnual town meeting: Saturday, March 25, at 9 a.m., Unity Elementary gymnasium. Election for municipal officer Friday, March 24, noon-8 p.m. Absentee ballots are available now. The warrant for the annual town meeting was signed March 7 and will be posted shortly, and the “books” will be put together and distributed to the public via Depot Store, Mac’s Hardware and the Town Office.
Annual committee appointments will be made in April, so if you are interested in any of the following committees, please let the Town Office know: budget and economic development committees, planning and appeals boards. We recently accepted three resignations: one planning board, one appeals board and budget committee, and our sexton. If you are interested in the sexton position, please read the job description available at the Town Office.
The Amish Community Market and Bakery is now open until 5 p.m. Remember they are closed on Thursdays and Saturdays.
Unity Raceway will be running enduro-type stock car racing on March 18 at noon. FMI, contact Holly or Joey Doyon or Unity Race Way, The Rebuild Facebook page.
Baked bean supper on Saturday, April 1, at the Unity Snowdusters clubhouse on Fisher Road, 4-6 p.m. Price is by donation only. This is a fundraiser for Blaine “Louie” McCormick, who lost his home and belongings to a fire on Feb. 17. There will be a 50/50 raffle and Chinese Auction. If you’d like to make a monetary donation but are unable to attend or wish to contribute a homemade dessert for the supper, please contact Maureen (McCormick) Haley, 948-5244, for more information.
The Unity Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host its fourth annual Easter Bake Sale on Saturday, April 8, at Cone’z on Depot Street, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. See the array of Easter sweets! Homemade pies, cakes, cookies, bars, breads, rolls, dog biscuits and jams! All proceeds go toward food, drinks and snacks for firefighters during extended emergency calls and training events.
I reached out to the Bicycle Coalition of Maine and we’re working on getting some bicycle and pedestrian safety classes for the kiddos in Unity. I’ll let you know when we firm up the dates.
Enrollment for the 2023-2024 academic year at The Ecology Learning Center is open through March 20. Please go to their website ecologylearningcenter.org or give them a call at 948-3520.
Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bob Wyman, who passed away Feb. 22, and also to the family and friends of John Hall, who passed away Feb. 17.