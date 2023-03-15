News

Penny Picard Sampson

I think my husband is plumb worn out; he’s been trying to squeeze in as much snowmobiling as he possibly can before the snow goes away. Personally, I can’t wait for it to be gone and the daffodils to make an appearance, but the word from the weatherman this morning is that another Nor’easter is imminent.

At the Town OfficeAnnual town meeting: Saturday, March 25, at 9 a.m., Unity Elementary gymnasium. Election for municipal officer Friday, March 24, noon-8 p.m. Absentee ballots are available now. The warrant for the annual town meeting was signed March 7 and will be posted shortly, and the “books” will be put together and distributed to the public via Depot Store, Mac’s Hardware and the Town Office.

