It was a sad day for my husband as he put his snowmobile "to bed." He went for a quick ride this morning, but turned around as a big tree had come down across the trail as the result of the storm that blew through a couple days ago. Now I have a short window of opportunity for house chores before it becomes stock car racing season.
I paid a brief visit to Dennis and Claire Smart to give them an Annual Town Report. Dennis and my dad were good friends and my younger brother is named after him. Dennis's niece Penny is married to my cousin Louie, so there were two Penny Picards for a while. Of course it used to confuse people and sometimes still does. We look nothing alike!
Don't forget town meeting on March 25, 9 a.m. at the Unity Elementary gymnasium! Election for one municipal officer March 24, noon-8 p.m. Absentee ballots are available now. The candidates are Tony Avila and Penny Sampson.
Lori Nason will host a bake sale that morning to benefit The Open Door. She'll also be selling hot and cold coffee and I'll be making blueberry and chocolate chip muffins to get the blood flowing before the meeting.
2022 Town Reports are available at Mac's Hardware, the Depot Store, Unity Public Library, and the Town Office; you can also see the report at unityme.org.
Annual committee appointments will be made in April so if you are interested in any of the following committees please let the Town Office know: Budget and Economic Development committees, Planning and Appeals boards. We recently accepted three resignations: one Planning Board, one Appeals Board and Budget Committee, and our sexton. If you are interested in the sexton position, please read the job description available at the Town Office.
Baked bean supper on Saturday, April 1, at the Unity Snowdusters clubhouse on Fisher Road from 4 to 6 p.m. Price is by donation only. This is a fundraiser for Blaine "Louie" McCormick, who lost his home and belongings to a fire on Feb. 17. There will be a 50/50 raffle and Chinese Auction. If you'd like to make a monetary donation but are unable to attend or wish to contribute a homemade dessert for the supper, please contact Maureen (McCormick) Haley, 948-5244, for more information.
The Unity Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host its fourth annual Easter Bake Sale on Saturday, April 8, at Cone'z on Depot Street, from 10 a..m to 1 p.m. See the array of Easter sweets! Homemade pies, cakes, cookies, bars, breads, rolls, dog biscuits and jams! All proceeds go toward food, drinks and snacks for firefighters during extended emergency calls and training events.
Did you know Stone Tree Farm and Cidery uses Maine maple syrup in some of its wine and cider? Maine Maple Weekend is March 25 and 26 this year. Stone Tree is releasing a new wine to celebrate: “Unity,” a blueberry wine infused with maple syrup produced by Overlock Farms in Freedom. They will have blueberry maple wine slushies, maple hard cider, and their new blueberry maple wine. The picnic grounds will also be open with fire pits and picnic tables available. Open noon-6 p.m.
The Ecology Learning Center will e host its third annual "Maple Run" at the Field of Dreams on March 29. Please visit ecologylearningcenter.org or give them a call at 948-3520.
North Star Adventures LLC inspires personal growth, self-awareness, creativity and wellness through outdoor experiences. A map and compass day course will be offered on April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Unity Union Church is hoping to reopen the Good Steward Thrift Shop this summer. They will be starting from scratch, so they're hoping when you do your spring cleaning this year, you will hold onto your things until they are able to accept donations. The rooms need to be painted and the rugs need cleaning, etc. Volunteers are needed.
It's kidding season at Honey Wilde Farm. I enjoy the pictures and videos of Bill and Kirby Carleton's new little bucklings and doelings. Better than TV! They will host a Spring Fling Market April 15 at 11 a.m. Located on Cross Road (off Bangor Road) in Unity.
The Market of Unity is planning to move from the Town Office to the train station parking lot on Depot Street. I'm not sure of the opening date yet. Please see their Facebook page for more info.
Have you tried the Copper Creek prime Angus ribeyes available at Troy General Store? So good!
Our friend Carrie Carmichael's kidney transplant was a success!