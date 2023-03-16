News

Penny Picard Sampson

It was a sad day for my husband as he put his snowmobile "to bed." He went for a quick ride this morning, but turned around as a big tree had come down across the trail as the result of the storm that blew through a couple days ago. Now I have a short window of opportunity for house chores before it becomes stock car racing season.

I paid a brief visit to Dennis and Claire Smart to give them an Annual Town Report. Dennis and my dad were good friends and my younger brother is named after him. Dennis's niece Penny is married to my cousin Louie, so there were two Penny Picards for a while. Of course it used to confuse people and sometimes still does. We look nothing alike!