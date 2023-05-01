Argh! Got my first tick of the season! It must've ridden in on one of the cats and found its way to lodge itself right behind my ear. My little cat, Molly, likes to sleep by my head; we may have to put an end to that!
Unity Auction House will be continuing with Sunday auctions. Consignments are full until July. FMI, see their Facebook page. They also post pictures of items coming up for bid.
Unity Union Church is happy to announce they are now able to accept donations for the Good Steward Thrift Shop, 17 Depot St. You may place your items in the little "Time & Again" donation building beside the driveway. Please make sure your donations are clean and saleable.
Small appliances, linens, dish sets, clean untorn clothing, children's toys, etc., are welcome. Please no large appliances, vacuums, car seats and cribs, bed pillows, large furniture, mattresses, etc.
Tuesday, May 2, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., the American Red Cross blood drive will be held at Mount View High School. Giving blood helps save lives. It saved me!
On Saturday, May 6, the Waldo County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its annual tree, shrub and native plant sale at Maine TradeHers Market, 956 Albion Road. There will also be products from local farms and vendors.
The Market of Unity will be held at Maine TradeHers May 6 and back at Honey Wilde Farm on May 13. Starting May 20, the Market will be held at Depot Crossing (train station).
Saturday, May 6, Car Show at MVHS 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Rain date May 13. Free admission for spectators! Anyone wanting to enter any type of vehicle, only $5 when you arrive. Touch-a-Truck for kids, concession foods available for purchase, and various vendors on site. Be sure to spread the word and bring your whole family! Funds raised go to support the MVHS senior class of 2023.
Sunday, May 7, 7-10 a.m. at Benjamin Berry Post 50 on Windemere Lane in Unity, the Troy Fire Ladies Auxiliary will serve breakfast. $10 for adults, $5 for children over 5.
The UARRC (recycling center) will be closed Tuesday, May 9, for staff training. They will reopen Wednesday, May 10. Regular hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Saturday, May 13, at 9 a.m., pie sale to benefit The Open Door. They welcome donations of pies. They will also be holding a raffle for several prizes.
International Migratory Bird Day is May 13. From 7 to 10 a.m., SRLT (Sebasticook Regional Land Trust) board Chair Tom Aversa will lead the annual Unity Wetlands bird walk at Rines Wetland and Wildlife Preserve (Waterville Road) to look for resident and migratory birds. Bring binoculars and dress for trail conditions. All ages welcome but no pets, please!
May 15-19, Sullivan's Waste will be available for "curbside pickup" of your unwanted mattresses, chairs, carpet, windows, etc. You must call Sullivan's for pricing and location of your waste, 948-2658. There are unacceptable items: gas cans, paint, auto parts, demolition debris, etc.
Save the Date! Memorial Day parade May 29 at 9 a.m. Participants meet at the Town Office at 8:30 a.m. Questions? Call Randy Parker at 323-3412.
For many years my horse "Frosty" and I led the "horse brigade" in the parade. He was a big, beautiful, black and white tobiano pinto. I was at Mac's Hardware talking to Leigh Juskevice and I couldn't believe she remembered his name. She recalled there weren't too many pintos at that time; she had one also.
"The month of May was come, when every lusty heart beginneth to blossom, and to bring forth fruit; for like as herbs and trees bring forth fruit and flourish in May, in likewise every lusty heart that is in any manner a lover, springeth and flourisheth in lusty deeds. For it giveth unto all lovers courage, that lusty month of May. — Sir Thomas Malory"