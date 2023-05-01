News

Penny Picard Sampson

Penny Picard Sampson

Argh! Got my first tick of the season! It must've ridden in on one of the cats and found its way to lodge itself right behind my ear. My little cat, Molly, likes to sleep by my head; we may have to put an end to that!

Unity Auction House will be continuing with Sunday auctions. Consignments are full until July. FMI, see their Facebook page. They also post pictures of items coming up for bid.

