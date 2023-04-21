UNITY — Select Board members decided not to reappoint Blaine Parsons as the Unity Volunteer Fire Department’s chief after some tense moments during a meeting April 18.
The reasoning behind the municipal officers’ decision not to reappoint parsons stems from an issue that arose during the town’s annual meeting March 25.
During that meeting, former Municipal Officer Penny Picard Sampson asked the moderator why somebody who lives in Unity Plantation was being allowed to vote at that meeting, referring to Parsons, she said. After she posed the question, the meeting became tense before going into a lunch break. The meeting was roughly seven hours long.
Parsons and his mother own two properties, one in Unity and one in Unity Plantation, Parsons said. Though he owns two properties, he lives in Unity where he is a registered voter, likening the situation to somebody owning a camp in another town. His legal residence is Unity and he has never voted in another town.
However, over the last few years Sampson has heard people voice concern over the issue, she said. While nothing illegal has taken place, it has brought ethics into question.
During the April 18 Select Board meeting, Municipal Officer Antonio Avila made a motion to reappoint Parsons but it was not followed by a second from municipal officers Tim Parker Jr. or Daniel McCormick, essentially killing the motion.
More than a dozen people crowded into a small room in the Town Office for the meeting. Many of them expressed frustration over municipal officers’ apprehension to reappoint Parsons. Some felt that frustrations expressed during the town meeting should not erase his entire career with the Unity Volunteer Fire Department.
The town took over the fire department in 2021 and Parsons has been its fire chief for more than five years.
Roxanne Curtis asked members why they did not want to reappoint Parsons. McCormick said there are numerous people upset about the discussions regarding Parsons’ town of residence during town meeting and many feel like taxpayers have been misled.
Curtis responded to that explanation stating, “but that wasn’t all Blaine, there are other people that were involved as well.” She added that there is nobody else to step into the role of fire chief and that Parsons is the most qualified and devoted.
“He spends numerous hours away from his family to run this fire department that he loves. Why isn’t he being reappointed?” she asked.
Matt Picard asked municipal officers about allegations of disciplinary action against Parsons in the past, to which McCormick said those disciplinary actions have been dealt with and he does not feel that they need to be discussed anymore going forward.
However, McCormick did state that he has had no personal communication from Parsons or anybody on the fire department. Parker said they asked Parsons to reach out to the Select Board but they have had little direct communication with him, noting that most communication has gone through Avila.
Sampson asked if the Select Board will advertise for the fire chief position, to which Parker stated that the Select Board would like to explore promoting from within the department before considering an outside hire.
“I would always like to see it be done internally first. I would always like to exhaust that possibility, if there might be somebody who is in there that wants to work with us. But yeah, if we have to, we have to put it out for posting and I’m sure that we’ll find somebody who is qualified,” Parker said.
During a previous meeting with the Select Board, Parsons asked if he could stay on the fire department and municipal officers agreed to let him stay as a firefighter but the exact position he might have in the department would be up to the new chief, Parker said.
“We met him with empathy because we do want the town to heal and move forward and we haven’t heard from him at all,” Parker said. “When we asked to hear from him, he would only talk to Tony.”
One person asked if municipal officers were willing to reappoint him on a six-month trial to see if communication improves during that time. Parker felt like that option has been exhausted, he said. McCormick said he thinks something like that should be considered in an executive session.
Avila verified that he does relay his conversations with Parsons to the other municipal officers. However, Parker said he asked Parsons to re-approach the whole Select Board but he did not, only re-approaching Avila.
Several minutes into the discussion Curtis said she was still confused about the specific reasoning for why Parsons was not being reappointed.
“I still don’t understand what specifically Blaine has done to deserve this,” she said. “Just because some people got pissed off at the town meeting, big deal, people get pissed off at the town meeting all the time. What specifically did he do to not deserve to be reinstated?”
People from both sides, the fire department and the Select Board, wanted change and on the Select Board’s side there has been change but there has been no change from the other side, McCormick said.
Sampson spoke up and stated that issues with Parsons do not just stem from the discussion during town meeting. When she was a municipal officer there were several issues that came up with Parsons, such as misappropriation of funds, a claim that Parsons refuted during the meeting, stating that he never misappropriated funds.
While Avila acknowledged that there have been instances in the past in which Parsons was “written up,” the issue at hand was about the question that came up during town meeting, he said. He felt that if Parsons is not reinstated because of what was said during the annual meeting, then he, McCormick and Town Clerk Kari Hunt should not be in their positions either because they all were aware of the situation and discussed it multiple times before that meeting.
“The answer to that question was well known,” Avila said. “Was Blaine in the right for doing what he was doing? No, that is pretty obvious. Was the question wrong for being brought up? No …. I personally think that we’re all in this together, we all have egg on our face, if that’s the term you want to use.”
Parker said he might agree with Avila if the response from Parsons was different during a previous meeting with the Select Board.
“The response spoke clearly that nothing was going to change when we asked — and we begged and we pleaded — had he come back to us and figured this out with us. And Dan and I got nothing," he said. "You [Avila] were the only one that got spoken to.”
There was a Select Board workshop that he did not attend since Parsons was asked to re-approach the board, Parker confirmed. However, Parsons said he could not attend that workshop because he was working.
Parker said the Select Board told Parsons that he could work his way back up to the fire chief’s position, giving him the opportunity to be reappointed in the future. Parsons is not considering that option at this time, he told The Republican Journal during a phone interview after the meeting.
Parsons tried working with the Select Board for 2 1/2 years, noting conversations and problems between him and the Select Board, but he feels that the issue brought up at town meeting does not lie completely on his shoulders, he said at the meeting.
“I’m willing to put things aside from the past and move forward,” he said. “I said that three weeks ago. I said it a week ago. I say it tonight,” he said.
Parker asked Parsons what positive changes that he could make to move the department forward and work with the Select Board. Parsons stated that he thinks the Select Board and the top three fire department officers need to meet privately and then move on.
Parker asked him how that is different from re-approaching the Select Board at its next workshop or giving them a phone call, to which Parsons stated that he was working during the last workshop.
Nobody is challenging Parsons’ dedication, service or knowledge, rather they are talking about his leadership and how it has not been optimal, Rosemary Pillsbury said.
“So, that’s really all the Selectmen were trying to change, is his role in leadership, which doesn’t mean in any way that he’s a failure or that the taxpayers dislike him or are judging him,” she said. “Sometimes we fit leadership roles and sometimes we don’t, and you’re [Select Board] the leaders here and I trust you to make a decision that is best for the town.”
Fire department member Patrick Haley said he talks to certain Select Board members over others because he knows some are more accessible than others amid personal work schedules. He said he has asked Parker questions before and Haley indicated with his hands that most of those answers were not satisfactory, also noting that Parker refused to talk to him at town meeting.
Haley also said he felt a little scared to talk individually with Parker because of a previous physical outburst Haley heard about in the Town Office in which Parker apparently threw an item. Chelsea Parker said “Twisting stuff” in response to Haley’s statement.
Parker did not respond to the statement, opting instead to move the meeting along. After a discussion about who will take over the fire chief’s position, Parker moved not to reappoint Parsons and to allow Deputy Chief David Smith to fill in as chief for the time being. All three Select Board members voted in favor of the motion.
After the vote, Parsons walked out, followed by several others. As he was leaving, Parsons said, “I just want to say, I tried to do the best I could, I’m sorry I disappointed everybody and good luck.”
Parsons will continue with the department as a firefighter. Select Board members Parker and Avila declined to comment further about the issue after the meeting.