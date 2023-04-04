UNITY — The seven-hour annual town meeting began with the moderator announcing that longtime Select Board member Penny Sampson had lost her three-year-term seat to Antonio Avila, who had previously served for six years on the Select Board.
Avila upset Sampson by 81 votes, receiving 184 votes to her 103 votes. He took his oath, then spoke briefly, thanking Sampson for her service to the town. The two are neighbors, he said, and though they might not always agree on everything, she has been a great asset to the community. He said he hopes to see her continue attending Select Board meetings.
More than 50 residents gathered at Unity Elementary School March 25 for the meeting. There was lively discussion on many of the warrant items, particularly one about drilling a well on town-owned property instead of repairing a municipal water pipe.
One resident asked to move a warrant item up for discussion earlier in the meeting. It asked the town to spend $15,000 from undesignated funds to drill a new well for the Volunteer Regional Food Pantry at 180 Depot St., a town-owned property. There were many voters for and against the proposal.
A town pump currently provides water to about five customers, Unity Utilities District Trustee Charles Schaefer said. The water system is about 75 years old, much of the piping is getting bad and the pump has been repaired several times in recent years.
One line broke last fall and it cost the town about $25,000 to replace it, he said. But town officials are concerned about the cost it might bear if it breaks and needs to be replaced again. That line runs under a state-owned road in town and if it breaks in another area across the road from the old fire department, now home to the food pantry, then the overall project cost could be much higher.
Schaefer argued that it would be much cheaper to drill a well behind the food pantry to provide its water. The town received a $2,500 pledge toward the well, if the warrant article were approved.
Because the town would own the well, pump and piping, it would still be responsible for repairs to the pipe, one resident said. He thought there was still more to address before residents approved drilling a well on that property.
The town obtained two estimates for the proposed well on the town-owned property, one at $11,000 and another at $13,000, Sampson said.
When town officials spoke with two users about town responsibilities and their responsibilities if the system should need to be repaired again, they expressed interest in drilling their own wells, Select Board member Tim Parker said. The town cannot use public funds to repair infrastructure on the remaining private properties hooked to the system. So it would end up footing the entire bill with the food pantry.
Ultimately the warrant item failed, with 31 people voting against it and 27 voting in favor of it.
Another warrant item that garnered discussion centered around giving municipal officers authorization to dispose of town-owned personal property as they deem advisable. This sparked concern from many residents that municipal officers might try to sell the town pump.
In the past, residents had taken action to keep the well and prevent it from being sold, one resident said. She had concerns that the article was on the Town Warrant with the intent to sell the pump. The town clerk said the item appears on the Town Warrant every year.
Resident Emily Newell moved to amend the article to prevent town officials from having authority to sell that pump. The amended article passed with few people in opposition.
Residents raised 14.7% more funds through taxation this year with $881,376.21 compared to the $768,661 raised last year, according to information from Administrative Assistant Kari Hunt. But overall appropriations approved this year were 7.8% lower than last year, with $1,343,132.94 appropriated this year, compared to $1,457,338 appropriated last year.
