News

Unity town meeting 2023

New Unity Select Board member Antonio Avila, left, takes an oath to serve at the town’s March 25 town meeting. By Kendra Caruso

 By Kendra Caruso

UNITY — The seven-hour annual town meeting began with the moderator announcing that longtime Select Board member Penny Sampson had lost her three-year-term seat to Antonio Avila, who had previously served for six years on the Select Board.

Avila upset Sampson by 81 votes, receiving 184 votes to her 103 votes. He took his oath, then spoke briefly, thanking Sampson for her service to the town. The two are neighbors, he said, and though they might not always agree on everything, she has been a great asset to the community. He said he hopes to see her continue attending Select Board meetings.

Reporter

Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.

Recommended for you