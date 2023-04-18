The Searsport Fire Department was among those responding to this Canadian Pacific train derailment April 15 in a rural wooded area north of Rockwood, a village in Somerset County that borders Moosehead Lake.
Courtesy of Jackman-Moose River Fire and Rescue Department
AUGUSTA — A rail line in northern Maine has reopened after a train carrying lumber and hazardous materials derailed early Saturday, April 15, sending three people to the hospital and igniting a small swath of woodland on fire.
Following the derailment of the Canadian Pacific freight train north of Rockwood, a village that borders Moosehead Lake, Canadian Pacific led a salvage, cleanup, and rail repair operation in partnership with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Maine Forest Service, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, and the Jackman-Moose River Fire & Rescue Department.
Crews were still at the site 15 miles east of Jackman on Monday, cleaning up debris from the derailment, according to spokesperson Doniele Carlson of CPKC, the Calgary, Alberta-based rail company that was formed when Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern merged on Friday, April 14.
According to a press release from the Forest Service April 16, the effort involved removing the derailed locomotives and rail cars, cleaning up debris from the accident, and repairing the rail line. There was no estimate for how long the effort would take. Officials asked that people avoid the area while work remains ongoing.
The derailment, which occurred in in Sandwich Academy Grant Township in Somerset County, happened around 8:30 a.m. when the train came across a track washout in a rural wooded area, the rail network’s spokesperson Carlson said.
CPKC and the Federal Railroad Administration, which is tasked with overseeing the railroad industry, declined to provide details around how the tracks near Jackman were inspected leading up to the derailment, according to a report in the Portland Press Herald. Typically, railroad tracks are required to be inspected once a week, according to the railroad administration website.
Fires stemming from the derailment have since burned out, according to the Forest Service press release, and officials reported that the derailment poses no threat to public safety. Rail cars transporting flammable hazardous substances were safely removed from the scene Saturday night.
The three railroad employees who sustained non-life-threatening injuries were treated and released from the hospital. No further injuries were reported.
The Maine Forest Service extended its gratitude to the Jackman-Moose River Fire & Rescue Department, Rockwood Fire & Rescue, Orono Fire Department, Searsport Fire Department, Greenville Fire Department, Somerset County EMA, United States Border Patrol, Maine Warden Service, Maine Department of Environmental Protection, and Maine Emergency Management Agency for their support.