Train derailment

The Searsport Fire Department was among those responding to this Canadian Pacific train derailment April 15 in a rural wooded area north of Rockwood, a village in Somerset County that borders Moosehead Lake.

 Courtesy of Jackman-Moose River Fire and Rescue Department

AUGUSTA — A rail line in northern Maine has reopened after a train carrying lumber and hazardous materials derailed early Saturday, April 15, sending three people to the hospital and igniting a small swath of woodland on fire.

Following the derailment of the Canadian Pacific freight train north of Rockwood, a village that borders Moosehead Lake, Canadian Pacific led a salvage, cleanup, and rail repair operation in partnership with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Maine Forest Service, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, and the Jackman-Moose River Fire & Rescue Department.