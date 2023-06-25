AUGUSTA – Suicide fences for the Penobscot Narrows Bridge, a suicide hotspot since it opened in 2006, could finally become a reality if an emergency resolve before the 131st Legislature receives final approval from the Senate and the governor.
In a session Friday night, June 23, the the Joint Standing Committee on Transportation voted to fund the suicide barrier from the Highway Fund, Sen. Glenn "Chip" Curry, D-Waldo, told The Republican Journal.
"LD 1120 will now come back to the Senate for a final vote, then we will send it to the governor for her signature," Curry, who introduced the resolve, said in a text.
LD-1120, entitled Resolve, to Install a Suicide Barrier on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge, was cosponsored by a bipartisan group that included Rep. Reagan Paul, R-Winterport.
The resolve directs the Department of Transportation to construct and maintain pedestrian barrier fences on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge for the purpose of suicide prevention and requires the department to report on its progress every six months until installation of the fences is complete.
In the Maine Legislature, resolves are narrow in scope and have the force of law but do not amend statutes directly, and they are of limited duration. As an emergency resolve, LD-1120 would become effective immediately, once enacted.
In an earlier interview, Curry told The Republican Journal that Diane Terry, then a member of the Prospect Select Board, approached him last year about the need for suicide fences on the bridge following the traumatic experience of her husband and son with a person attempting to jump. Then-Fire Chief Tim Terry and their son, then-Assistant Fire Chief David Terry, rescued a person who had stepped over the rail and lost footing. They clung to the individual until additional help arrived.
“She [Diane Terry] explained how many times they’d been called out on searches and rescues,” Curry said.
The senator looked into the bridge’s history of suicides and attempted suicides, as well as attempts to install a barrier.
“I didn’t want to go down the path of putting families through the agony of reliving their losses” in testifying on another bill, Curry said, “but I did a lot of research and found that chances were good that it would pass.
“Since then I’ve met some of the family members of people who had ended their lives on that bridge, and they were very helpful in giving testimony.”
He added that he was “very pleased that all the legislators from that area, both Democrats and Republicans, gave testimony in support” during the April 4 hearing on the measure before the Transportation Committee.
Heartbreaking testimony came from family members, friends and the partner of a young woman who jumped to her death in November 2021, as well as from a Searsport woman who drove by, slowed down when she saw the young woman walking, and witnessed her suicide.
Some who testified quoted or paraphrased information from a Republican Journal editorial in December 2022 recounting the bridge’s history and urging lawmakers in the 131st Legislature to enact emergency legislation to end the “suicide by bridge” that began with predecessor Waldo Hancock Bridge and has continued with the Penobscot Narrows span that replaced it.
Other testimony came from legislators and from NAMI Maine (National Alliance on Mental Illness).
A New Hampshire man told the committee, “Too many people have lost their lives at this bridge; too many of us have known these people and now view this bridge as a place of unfathomable heartache and loss. Putting up preventive barriers is the reasonable, compassionate step to take to value and protect future lives and maintain this bridge and its observatory as a scenic destination rather than a suicide opportunity.”
Nina Fisher, deputy commissioner of the Maine Department of Transportation, took no official position on the proposed resolve but put a price tag on such a project.
A preliminary estimate indicates that a suicide-prevention fence on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge similar to the one on Memorial Bridge in Augusta could cost $1 million or more, she testified.
To successfully inspect the bridge, the fence either would need to be removed for inspection and reinstalled afterward, or Maine DOT would need to purchase a new Under Bridge Inspection Truck that can accommodate reaching over the erected barrier. She estimated cost of a new “UBIT” to be an additional $1 million.
On June 14, the committee voted to place the emergency measure on the Special Highway Table pending further action in committee and final passage by the Senate.