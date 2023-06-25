News

Penobscot Narrows Bridge

The Penobscot Narrows Bridge between Prospect and Verona Island has become a suicide hotspot since its construction in 2006. File Photo

AUGUSTA – Suicide fences for the Penobscot Narrows Bridge, a suicide hotspot since it opened in 2006, could finally become a reality if an emergency resolve before the 131st Legislature receives final approval from the Senate and the governor.

In a session Friday night, June 23, the the Joint Standing Committee on Transportation voted to fund the suicide barrier from the Highway Fund, Sen. Glenn "Chip" Curry, D-Waldo, told The Republican Journal.

Carolyn Zachary is the Republican Journal assistant editor