In a victory for the state’s lobster industry, a federal judge has sided with the Maine Lobstermen’s Association and on Friday, June 16, ruled that the National Marine Fisheries Service used “pessimistic assumptions” when it created new regulations to help save the North Atlantic right whale.
U.S. Court of Appeals D.C. Circuit Judge Douglas Ginsburg’s ruling vacates a biology-based opinion — the government’s 10-year plan to reduce the risk posed by fishing gear to the endangered whales, remanding its most recent rule, including the closure of some 1,000 miles of prime fishing grounds off the coast of Maine, to the agency for reconsideration.
The decision also brings into question a set of highly contested rules that fishery officials have called burdensome, needless and even dangerous.
In its decision, the court agreed with the plaintiffs, Maine Lobstermen’s Association, and plaintiff-intervenors — the Maine Department of Marine Resources, the Maine Lobstering Union, and the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association — ruling that NMFS distorted the science driving the regulation, relying improperly on assumptions and worst-case scenarios when determining the risk posed by industry to right whales.
According to a Maine Department of Marine Resources press release Friday evening, the court’s decision allows the current regulation to remain in effect while NMFS develops a new rule and does not impact recent congressional action to delay further rulemaking until 2028.
Paul Weiland, attorney for Maine DMR, said, “The decision of the Court of Appeals squarely affirms the state’s position that the best available data and prevailing scientific methods should guide agency decisions.”
The appeals court stated that when NMFS claimed that it “needed to give the benefit of the doubt” to right whales over lobstermen, it was “egregiously wrong,” relying on a single sentence of legislative history instead of enacted law.
“Here, the Service misconceived the law, wrongly claiming the legislative history of the ESA had ordained — if legislative history could ever ordain — a precautionary principle in favor of the species. The Service therefore gets no deference, and its action cannot stand,” the court wrote.
The court also ruled that despite NMFS’s own admission that nothing in law required it to use a worst-case scenario in the development of models that determine risk to right whales, its ultimate reliance on worst-case scenarios that are “very likely wrong” was arbitrary and capricious, and therefore unlawful.
The Maine Lobstermen’s Association filed the suit in September 2021, arguing that the National Marine Fisheries Service, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, failed to rely on the best scientific information available and did not account for the impact of conservation measures already adopted by the Maine lobster fishery. In effect, the lobstermen argued, the federal government placed its thumb on the scale in favor of the whales.
Ginsburg agreed.
“In this case, we decide whether, in a biological opinion, the Service must, or even may, when faced with uncertainty, give the ‘benefit of the doubt’ to an endangered species by relying upon worst-case scenarios or pessimistic assumptions,” he wrote. “We hold it may not.”
The Endangered Species Act and the regulations call for judgment about what is “likely,” he said, but the fisheries service undermined its own expertise by distorting that judgment by “indulging in worst-case scenarios and pessimistic assumptions to benefit a favored side.”
He directed the district court to vacate the biological opinion to remand the phase one rule to the Fisheries Service.
Patrice McCarron, policy director for the Maine Lobstermen’s Association, called the ruling an “overwhelming victory for lobstering families and the communities that rely on the industry.”
“(The) MLA is grateful for the panel’s thorough and unanimous opinion that exposes the flaws in the biological opinion that lobstermen have been emphasizing from the beginning — flaws that threatened to sink our entire fishery and devastate our livelihoods and our communities,” she said.
“When the Maine Lobstermen’s Association made the decision to sue the federal government, we knew it wouldn’t be easy, but we refused to go down without a fight … [The ruling] reaffirms what the MLA has been saying all along — the federal government does not have a blank check to use ‘worst case scenarios’ and disregard actual data in its regulation of the Maine lobster fishery.”
McCarron said she hopes the decision will force the fisheries service to go back to the drawing board to develop a plan that will protect whales without eliminating the lobster fishery.
At the heart of the case is a set of much-debated regulations, including new gear-marking mandates, a reduction in the number of vertical lines in the water, the insertion of weak points in rope, and a seasonal closure of a nearly 1,000-square-mile area off the Gulf of Maine.
The rules were the first of three phases designed to reduce the risk to the whales by 98% in 10 years. But opponents have said that level of risk reduction would simply shift the extinction from the whales to the lobster industry. Fishermen have long contended that right whales are not in Maine waters, and there has never been a right whale death attributed to Maine’s lobster industry.
Environmentalists, however, argue that just because a death hasn’t been linked to the fishery doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened; a historical lack of gear marking has made it difficult to determine where an entanglement occurred.
The animals’ current population numbers fewer than 340, with only 70 breeding females.
All documented entanglements from 2016 to 2018 were linked to Canadian gear. Of the entanglements the fisheries service couldn’t attribute to a specific country, half were assigned to the U.S. and half to Canada.
The Maine Lobstermen’s Association has been fighting these rules and the science used to develop them since they were first released in August 2021. After they filed the first suit, the Maine Department of Marine Resources joined in as an intervenor.
In July 2022, U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg ruled that this first set of regulations didn’t do enough to protect the whales, putting the fishery in violation of the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act. As a result, the fishery lost two important fishery-sustainability ratings. Boasberg gave regulators until 2024 to implement new, more effective rules.
Then, in September, Boasberg rejected the association’s bid to block the 10-year plan to reduce the risk posed by fishing gear to the whales.
But in December, Maine’s congressional delegation was able to include a rider in a federal omnibus spending package that protects lobstermen from new rules for six more years. The provision essentially reversed the federal court decision by preventing new rules from taking effect until Dec. 31, 2028.
This not only brought the fishery back into compliance with environmental laws but gives fishery officials and researchers time to study potential new types of lobster gear less likely to entangle the whales, and to learn more about them and how much they frequent Maine waters.
The provision includes up to $50 million in annual funding to study, develop and deploy the new “ropeless” fishing technology.
In a statement Friday, the Maine Lobstering Union expressed its “relief that the tides have finally turned toward reasoned scientific analysis and away from the worst-case scenarios that have been used to unfairly punish the fishery for over a decade.”
“Importantly, this reconsideration cannot rely on the ‘worst-case scenario’ set forth in the NMFS’s biological opinion, meaning the arbitrary assumptions NMFS has used to unfairly target the lobster industry over the last several years must be discarded," the statement continued. "As the court recognized, ‘the Service’s decision to allocate half the deaths of unknown origin and half of the undocumented deaths to U.S. fisheries . . . has little empirical support. . . .[and] most documented deaths from entanglement of known origin, particularly in recent years, have happened in Canada.’
“The court further noted that ‘[R]ight whales have also migrated away from the Gulf of Maine. … [and] before 2017, Canada did little to survey the Gulf of St. Lawrence, where many whales had relocated.’ Accordingly, the court concluded that ‘the dataset used by the [NMFS] may well understate the role of Canada in the decline of the right whale population.
“That conclusion is consistent with the reasoning employed by the U.S. District Court for Maine nearly two years ago when it temporarily halted the closure of some of Maine’s most important lobstering grounds.”