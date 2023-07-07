FREEDOM — Select Board Chair Ron Price sat facing a room of Freedom residents accusing him of nepotism at the board's meeting Monday, July 3, in the Election Hall.
Sparsely attended Select Board meetings usually take place in the Town Office; however, due to the crowds gathering recently, the town has moved to the slightly larger, adjacent Election Hall.
Roughly 30 people sat in the room, and idle chatter preceded the assembly. However, as soon as the meeting began, the atmosphere switched to rapt attention as Select Board member Steve Bennett began by discussing abandoned roads in town.
The board moved on to legal expenses for the town’s wind turbines, and then a discussion with Fire Chief James Waterman about LS Power, which hopes to install a power line that would run through Freedom, from the Aroostook County all the way down to Coopers Mill. Apparently, townspeople were notified by an innocuous pamphlet sent out by the company. The power line, called the Aroostook Renewable Transmission Project, would connect wind turbines to other sections of Maine.
A meeting with LS Power about the proposed transmission line will take place in Freedom on July 19, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Waterman transitioned to a discussion about the farmers market hosted by the Lost Kitchen, a popular restaurant in Freedom that has attracted national attention. The announcement was met with groans from the audience, to which Waterman responded that the market has made it, “hell for parking.” He said that on the previous Tuesday, an emergency vehicle was not able to get through town.
The market is scheduled to take place every Tuesday into August.
In an oblique segue into the main topic of the meeting, Bennett announced that the town was interviewing for a new director of Public Works. Price’s son, Travis Price, was the previous head of the department, before failing a drug test administered on April 10. The drug test has stirred up controversy, as several townspeople have alleged that Ron Price failed to communicate his knowledge of his son's expected failure through proper channels.
Ron Price began the meeting looking dejected, his head sagging as he sat in front of a drooping American flag. However, as discussion of the alleged nepotism began, he was straight-backed and focused.
Residents were attentive as Tyler Hadyniak, Freedom resident and writer of the town column for The Republican Journal, stood to give a presentation on the claims. Hadyniak, an associate attorney for Mailloux and Marden law firm in Belfast, had sequestered documents for public access relating to possible nepotism.
Wearing a "Maine Law" cap, Hadyniak read to the crowd a disciplinary letter written by Town Attorney Bill Kelly to Travis Price, regarding the latter’s dismissal. The letter alludes possible misconduct by Ron Price. Hadyniak made it clear that he would only read relevant portions of the letter, to protect Travis’s privacy. “I was only interested in the alleged nepotism between Travis and Ron,” Hadyniak said.
Hadyniak said he filed the Freedom of Access Act request because of the sheer number of unsubstantiated allegations at previous meetings.
Hadyniak requested two documents under FOAA: an internal investigations report, and the disciplinary letter. Kelly provided only the letter, saying the investigative report was not available under Maine law.
The Republican Journal has obtained a copy of the heavily redacted letter. Within it, Kelly wrote, “You [Travis Price] chose to inform your father on the day of testing that you did expect to fail, but you did not make any effort to correct or address your father’s decision … to withhold that information from the Select Board members who were not related to you.”
Hadyniak had a conversation with Ron Price in early June in which Price made several remarks, on the record, regarding when he learned about Travis Price’s personnel issue. Hadyniak said that Ron Price claimed that he did not learn of Travis’s issue until a couple of days before going on a scheduled vacation on April 25. This would conflict with other reports that Ron Price knew of the issue as early as April 10, two weeks before he said he was notified.
After the presentation, Ron Price spoke to the issue. “I did not know he was going to fail,” Ron Price said, going on to say that his son informed him the day of the drug test that he “may” fail, an important distinction, Price said.
This statement was met with uproars by some present. One Freedom resident, Lincoln Fraser, said, “You knowingly put the townspeople in danger.”
Another resident demanded that the board, “Tell [the town] the truth.”
Responding to the declarations, Ron Price said, “When [Travis Price] told me he might fail, I was shocked.” He said that he “didn’t respond positively” when his son brought up his possible test failure. He also said that it was the “first time something like this happened,” and that he “should’ve reported [the conversation].” “I take responsibility for this,” Ron Price said. “I’m guilty. Period.”
The crowd continued to cross-examine the chair, asking whether Travis Price was paid during the 10 days he worked after the drug test, to which the board answered that yes, he was paid.
Townspeople also asked if possible instances of nepotism had occurred before, to which Ron Price said no, and that, if anything, Travis Price’s requests for preferential treatment “probably strained our relationship.”
“I have never, ever, ever interceded on his behalf,” Ron Price said.
Former Select Board member Elaine Higgins stood to defend Ron Price, alluding to the fact that the line between Ron Price and Travis Price was blurry, due to their relationship as both father and son and board chair and director of Public Works. In small towns like Freedom, which has a population of 711 according to a 2020 census, there is often overlap between departments and families.
Grumbles ran through the crowd, and tensions remained heated as people continued to question Ron Price on whether he had previously acted on behalf of his son. Eventually, it did come out that the board chair had pushed off random drug testing for town employees to prioritize sanding, road sweeping and other jobs, “for a day or two.”
Townspeople pushed Ron Price to admit that these acts of executive power were not within his authority, to which he apologized.
Murmurs lapsed as the board resumed discussing the agenda, culminating in a question by Fraser. He asked, “What’s the process for removing a selectman?” “A recall,” Ron Price said.
Editor's Note: The population of Freedom has been updated to reflect more recent census data.