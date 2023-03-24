News

Matthew Pendleton

Matthew Pendleton, 48, of Lincolnville has been indicated by a Waldo County grand jury in the Jan. 5 death of Kevin Curit. 

 Photo courtesy of Waldo County Jail.

BELFAST — A Waldo County grand jury has indicted Matthew Pendleton, 48, of Lincolnville for depraved indifference murder in the Jan. 5 death of Kevin Curit, also of Lincolnville.

The indictment, handed down March 22, reads in part that Pendleton “did intentionally or knowingly cause the death of another human being, namely Kevin Curit, or did engage in conduct that manifested a depraved indifference to the value of human life and which in fact caused the death of Kevin Curit.”

54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville

Authorities allege that Matthew Pendleton killed Kevin Curit in this residence on 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. 

Tags

Managing Editor

Jim has been the editor of the Republican Journal since December 2022. He has a background in journalism and has also served in the United States Army, Rockland Fire Department and as an athletic administrator at Rockland High School, Oceanside High School and Maine Central Institute.

Recommended for you