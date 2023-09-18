WALDO COUNTY — During the early morning hours of Sept. 16, the remains of Hurricane Lee, at this point downgraded to a tropical depression, blew into the Maine coastline. Though positioned on the outer bands of the actual eye of the storm, much of the Midcoast was battered by heavy winds and rain that took the life of a Winterport man driving through Searsport.
The impact of the winds became fatal at approximately 9 a.m. in Searsport. Gary Phillips, 51, of Winterport was traveling on Route 1 near Prospect Street when a tree fell onto his car, bringing power lines down with it. Emergency responders had to wait for crews to cut the power before extricating the driver. Phillips was taken to a medical facility where he succumbed to his injuries.
Throughout Waldo County, leaves and tree branches littered the roadways. Trees were blown down or, in some cases, uprooted, by winds that sustained nearly 30 mph, with gusts of up to 59 mph (recorded in Belmont).
The ensuing power outages were widespread throughout Waldo County. At 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, an estimated 5,455 homes were still without power in Waldo County. Central Maine Power Co., through a press release, indicated restoration of power throughout the state would be a “multi-day” event.
Downed limbs, trees and power lines kept utility and emergency workers busy throughout the day Saturday. The storm did not come without warning. Hurricane Lee was once a monster storm that lost steam as it made its way up the Atlantic coast. Its track gave local and state emergency services time to plan. It also gave residents time to batten down the hatches. Utility trucks arrived a day or two ahead of the storm and could be seen staged in various locations throughout the county, waiting to respond.
Meteorologists expected the storm to wind down by midnight on Sept. 18, with the winds subsiding slowly overnight.
While not an actual hurricane, Lee certainly left its mark on the Midcoast.
On Sunday morning, with now Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee moving toward Prince Edward Island, Gov. Janet Mills suspended the State of Emergency she declared on Sept. 14. She also asked President Biden Sept. 14 to issue a Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration to give Maine access to federal resources and personnel that could assist in responding to the storm. The president granted the governor’s request that evening.