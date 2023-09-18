News

Tree on Power LIne

This tree came to rest atop power lines on Route 1 in Northport during the storm Sept. 16. 

WALDO COUNTY — During the early morning hours of Sept. 16, the remains of Hurricane Lee, at this point downgraded to a tropical depression, blew into the Maine coastline. Though positioned on the outer bands of the actual eye of the storm, much of the Midcoast was battered by heavy winds and rain that took the life of a Winterport man driving through Searsport.

The impact of the winds became fatal at approximately 9 a.m. in Searsport. Gary Phillips, 51, of Winterport was traveling on Route 1 near Prospect Street when a tree fell onto his car, bringing power lines down with it. Emergency responders had to wait for crews to cut the power before extricating the driver. Phillips was taken to a medical facility where he succumbed to his injuries.

WCGH Tree

This tree fell directly in front of Waldo County General Hospital during the Sept. 16 storm. 
Tree on Bayside Cottage

Limbs of a downed tree rest atop this Bayside cottage in Northport. The remnants of Hurricane Lee left its mark on Waldo County. 
Splintered Tree

This splintered tree blocked part of Union Street at the corner of Allyn Streeet, Belfast, during the Sept. 16 storm. 

Tags

Recommended for you