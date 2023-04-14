BELFAST — Shane Reynolds, 23, of Belfast has been charged with multiple offenses after a pursuit April 13 from Swanville to Windsor, according to a Waldo County Sheriff's Office press release.
Deputies responded to a reckless and endangered driving complaint at 6:20 a.m. Thursday on Oak Hill Road in Swanville. When the suspect failed to stop, they followed him into Belfast, the press release said. There, local law enforcement officers effectively used a tire deflating device, but Reynolds continued to drive with deflated tires in a low-speed chase, 5 to 10 miles per hour below the posted speed limit, according to the press release.
The pursuit ended in Windsor when Maine State Police conducted a PIT maneuver (a "precision immobilization technique" that forces a pursued vehicle to turn sideways and stop). Reynolds was taken to Waldo County General Hospital but no serious injuries were reported for anyone involved in the situation.
After he was released from the hospital, Reynolds was charged with driving to endanger, eluding an officer and reckless conduct. The Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident, according to an updated April 14 press release.
Belfast Police Department, Knox County Sheriff's Office, Kennebec County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police all provided assistance in the incident.