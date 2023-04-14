News

By Carolyn Zachary

BELFAST — Shane Reynolds, 23, of Belfast has been charged with multiple offenses after a pursuit April 13 from Swanville to Windsor, according to a Waldo County Sheriff's Office press release.

Deputies responded to a reckless and endangered driving complaint at 6:20 a.m. Thursday on Oak Hill Road in Swanville. When the suspect failed to stop, they followed him into Belfast, the press release said. There, local law enforcement officers effectively used a tire deflating device, but Reynolds continued to drive with deflated tires in a low-speed chase, 5 to 10 miles per hour below the posted speed limit, according to the press release.