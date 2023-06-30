AUGUSTA — A spokesman for Gov. Mills said today that "she will sign" a measure to erect suicide barrier fences on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge, a suicide hotspot since it opened in 2006.
The Joint Standing Committee on Transportation voted June 23 to fund the barriers from the Highway Fund, paving the way for passage of LD 1120 by the Maine Senate Tuesday, June 27. With final approval from Gov. Mills, the emergency resolve would be effective immediately.
Ben Goodman of Mills' office told The Republican Journal Friday, June 30, "I can confirm for you that she will sign the bill."
Sen. Glenn “Chip” Curry, D-Waldo, introduced LD 1120, entitled Resolve, to Install a Suicide Barrier on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge in this legislative session. The measure was cosponsored by a bipartisan group that included Rep. Reagan Paul, R-Winterport.
The resolve directs the Department of Transportation to construct and maintain pedestrian barrier fences on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge for the purpose of suicide prevention and requires the department to report on its progress every six months until installation of the fences is complete.
In the Maine Legislature, resolves are narrow in scope and have the force of law but do not amend statutes directly, and they are of limited duration. As an emergency resolve, LD-1120 would become effective immediately, once enacted.
According to Nina Fisher, deputy commissioner of the Maine Department of Transportation, a preliminary estimate indicates that a suicide-prevention fence on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge similar to the one on Memorial Bridge in Augusta could cost $1 million or more.
To successfully inspect the bridge, the fence either would need to be removed for inspection and reinstalled afterward, or Maine DOT would need to purchase a new Under Bridge Inspection Truck that can accommodate reaching over the erected barrier. Fisher estimated cost of a new “UBIT” to be an additional $1 million.