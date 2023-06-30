News

Penobscot Narrows Bridge

The Penobscot Narrows Bridge between Prospect and Verona Island has become a suicide hotspot since its construction in 2006. File Photo

AUGUSTA — A spokesman for Gov. Mills said today that "she will sign" a measure to erect suicide barrier fences on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge, a suicide hotspot since it opened in 2006.

The Joint Standing Committee on Transportation voted June 23 to fund the barriers from the Highway Fund, paving the way for passage of LD 1120 by the Maine Senate Tuesday, June 27. With final approval from Gov. Mills, the emergency resolve would be effective immediately.

