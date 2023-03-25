Updated: Missing teen found Mar 25, 2023 Mar 25, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELFAST —Captain Noble, 16, of Lincolnville has been found in Howland, the Waldo County Sheriff's Office reported the evening of March 24.Lt. Cody Laite thanked the public for assisting in locating the teen.According to a flyer from the Sheriff's Office the morning of March 24, Captain Noble, 16, had last been seen at 4 a.m. that day on Main Street in Searsport.Laite said the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office found him in Howland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Captain Noble Lincolnville Teen Detective Frank Pellerin Waldo County Sheriff Missing Teen Recommended for you Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Biz Offers Boat and RV Storage Available Spring Hop is Coming!! Open Wednesday thru Friday this week! Open at 10 this morning Spring Hop is Coming Back!! More Biz Offers Local Events Biz Briefs Biz Community Expo at the Samoset Kitchen Renovations! We have new Cabinet Displays to help choose your style! Thinking about a new Kitchen for 2023! Allen Insurance and Financial Named Employee-Owned Company of the Year by the New England Chapter of The ESOP Association FIRST HOOP CELEBRATES ITS 18TH SEASON WITH $32,500 CONTRIBUTION More Biz Briefs E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists