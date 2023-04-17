THORNDIKE — Mount View High School students gathered for a demonstration April 13 in reaction to comments and actions about the school dress code at the Regional School Unit 3 Board of Directors' meeting three days earlier.
Students rallied in the school’s lobby Thursday at 1:30 p.m., during seventh period — a time when students typically seek help from teachers, according to Principal Tom Gray. Afterward, they went into the gym, where students spoke briefly about their dress code concerns.
According to Mount View High School senior Frankie Roberts, students had attended that board meeting to comment about proposed dress code changes, but when they learned the proposed changes included the provisions students wanted changed, Roberts decided to leave the session to do homework. A long executive session during the meeting pushed the dress code discussion later into the evening.
When Frankie and other students learned the next day that the proposed changes did not pass, and also heard about board member comments during the discussion, they were bothered and offended, Frankie said. Student representatives at the meeting said comments were made about female students’ bodies and bodily fluids.
“We were understandably offended and did not like that adults on our school board were expressing this about a large population of students that just want to go to school and learn,” they said.
Instead of waiting a month for the next board meeting, Frankie felt they had to take initiative to let student voices be heard sooner. They knew that if they had planned an event without school staff’s knowledge it probably would not have ended well.
So after talking to the principal, they worked with him to plan something that would not disrupt the school day. “I knew if we tried to do it behind his back it would not go over well,” Frankie said.
During the demonstration, a number of students shared their grievances about the current dress code, they said. Students felt that clothing showing a midriff is not distracting and they wanted to see that aspect of the dress code eliminated. They also felt that students should be allowed to wear hats because many of them wear hats at school despite the rule.
“So it feels kind of pointless, Frankie said, "especially because … some teachers don’t really necessarily mind them wearing hats.” They noted that hats were not as big an issue as the discussion around tops showing midriffs.
A schoolwide assembly was planned for eighth period that day, so the demonstration did not take place during any planned class time, Gray said. The indoor event was attended by Mount View High School students only; neither the public nor people from other school districts were permitted to attend.
At the April 10 board meeting, members discussed proposed dress code changes that would have allowed various articles of clothing prohibited in the current dress code, such as hats, cropped tops and other types of clothing, according to Superintendent Charles Brown. The proposed changes were voted down.
The students seemed provoked by comments made about female students during that board meeting. But Troy board member Kristin Blanchard thought there was some confusion over what was actually said during the long discussion.
Board member Michael Schaab said some board members expressed concerns that the way some male and female students dress could be distracting, but the superintendent assured them that it has not been an issue during his time in the school.
Schaab thinks there might have been an allusion to the idea of girls being “biohazards” but the specific term was not used during the discussion, to his recollection.
None of the board members who spoke with The Republican Journal were comfortable trying to paraphrase or recall what was said during the discussion out of concern that they might misquote or misinterpret another board member's comments about the hotly disputed topic.
Principal Gray said he set some norms for students to abide by during the demonstration to keep things civil and respectful.
Blanchard attended the demonstration, along with a few other board members. She said over 50 students demonstrated, remaining respectful while articulating their concerns about the sensitive topic. “The students did amazing,” she said. “They absolutely followed all of those rules.”
Students were expected to express their concerns with issues and not specific people, comments were to be constructive and respectful, obscene or offensive language was not permitted, among other expectations, according to information sent to parents before the event.
Gray managed the situation, allowing the students to express their opinions with the utmost respect during a demonstration that lasted just past 2 p.m., Blanchard said.
When Gray heard rumors that some students might have been planning a disruptive demonstration and possibly participating in some civil disobedience, he worked to create an event in which students felt heard but did not feel the need to resort to disobedient behavior, he said, calling it "a teachable moment."
Amid discussions of school walkouts and other possible disruptions, he wanted students to know that school officials care about their feelings, he said. It was the best approach the school could take to show students they do not have to disrupt a school day to get an empathetic response from administrators.
Gray also wanted to make sure that the demonstration did not disrupt the school day, he said. So those students who wanted to participate in the demonstration were allowed to gather in the lobby, while those who did not want to demonstrate were allowed to stay in their teachers’ classrooms.
It was an opportunity to teach kids the appropriate way to relate to their community members, he said. It also showed that school officials do care about what is important to students. When teenagers have strong feelings, they will act on them and it is the adults’ responsibility to recognize those feelings and talk to them about them, he said.
“Like any district in any school, we have our issues, but what is most important is that the kids feel safe and valued and that they have trusted relationships with staff here, regardless of what they feel about school governance or local issues,” he said.
Blanchard felt that Gray facilitated a good forum where it was safe for kids to express themselves, she said. She recalled one student with a sign that read, “My midriff doesn’t define my character.”
Some students at the rally wanted to make sure that the new dress code would allow them to express themselves and wanted to be ensured that it was going to be fair, Blanchard said. Some felt that the current dress code is more restrictive for female students than for male students and that a regulated dress code will not work because students are all shaped differently.
She also heard comments that students felt that the board sees them as unfit to make their own decisions about what is appropriate to wear, she said. Students expressed interest in being able to wear hats or head wear.
The school takes no stance either way on the dress code, Gray said. It is the board’s right to establish school policy and administrators must carry out those policies to the best of their ability.
Frankie Roberts felt like school officials allowed them to be heard, they said. Gray was empathetic toward the students and worked hard to help them develop the demonstration, despite many obstacles, they said. He wanted student voices to be heard, despite however he might have felt about the topic.
It was hard for Frankie to understand exactly why board members take issue with certain clothing items but said they think it stems from a generational divide. Cropped tops and hats are frequently worn and more accepted in society now but some board members might be holding on to what was considered proper when they were younger.
Frankie hopes the demonstration showed board members how much their comments hurt the students. They said the dress code affects students and the board member comments really made students passionate and emotional. They hope people realize that the demonstration was not about acting out or skipping class, but rather a way to express themselves about in issue they deem important, they said.
“This wasn’t a reason for us to skip class, this was a reason for us to get together and to express our feelings and emotions and passions in a way that encompassed all that we were feeling and voice everyone that had an opinion and wanted to be voiced,” they said.
“It’s not something that can be … so easily dismissed because it means a lot to the youth, to the kids. Even if some people may not think it matters to us, it matters very much to us.”
Blanchard said she knows that the current dress code is outdated and the Policy Committee, which she chairs, will consider putting forth new dress code changes that meet student needs and that hopefully everybody can be happy with. She knows it is an important issue, which is why she attended the student demonstration.
She said the board is “not going to be able to meet [students] on every level but we’re going to try to meet them where we can.”
The Policy Committee will meet to discuss new dress code changes for board consideration before its next meeting, she said. The next board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on May 8 at the Mount View Complex.