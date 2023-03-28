Booking photo of Robert Porter, 39, arrested and jailed March 23 on a misdemeanor. He fled the hospital where he was taken for medical treatment March 25. Photo courtesy of Waldo County Sheriff’s Office
BELFAST — Three Belfast residents have been charged with helping a Montville man escape custody over the weekend.
Robert Porter, 39, was arrested and held March 23 on a misdemeanor. He escaped custody around midday March 25 while at Waldo County General Hospital for treatment of an ongoing medical issue. Acting on a phone tip that night, officers from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and Belfast Police found Porter at a home off Swan Lake Avenue and returned him to custody.
According to an announcement from the Sheriff’s Office the afternoon of Tuesday, March 28, Daniel Therrien, 37; Everett Hall, 56; and Rosemarie Breen, 42, have been been charged with aiding Porter’s escape. Therrien also was charged with unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.
Lt. Cody Laite of the Sheriff’s Office said the arrests came as the result of a continuing investigation, with the assistance of Belfast Police, into how Porter was able to escape police custody. Their investigation involved several interviews and the execution of a search warrant at an apartment in Belfast.
According to a March 25 press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Porter originally was arrested by Deputy Ryan Jackson for a probation violation and was detained at the Waldo County Correctional Center.
On Saturday morning, correctional personnel took Porter to the hospital, and at approximately 12:45 p.m., Porter “broke custody and [ran] from the area on foot,” the press release said. Law enforcement personnel from the Sheriff’s Office and the Belfast Police Department responded and began searching the area.
Porter was seen at the Circle K store on Northport Avenue (Route 1) a few minutes later.
As of late afternoon March 28, Porter remained in custody. This incident remains under investigation, according to Laite's press release.