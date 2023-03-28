News

Booking photo of Robert Porter, 39, arrested and jailed March 23 on a misdemeanor. He fled the hospital where he was taken for medical treatment March 25. Photo courtesy of Waldo County Sheriff’s Office

BELFAST — Three Belfast residents have been charged with helping a Montville man escape custody over the weekend.

Robert Porter, 39, was arrested and held March 23 on a misdemeanor. He escaped custody around midday March 25 while at Waldo County General Hospital for treatment of an ongoing medical issue. Acting on a phone tip that night, officers from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and Belfast Police found Porter at a home off Swan Lake Avenue and returned him to custody.