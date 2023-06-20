News

The University of Maine has announced the Hutchinson Center in Belfast will cease programming, effective Aug. 5. File photo

BELFAST — The University of Maine Hutchinson Center will close Aug. 5.

In an statement emailed to The Republican Journal on June 16, Meredith Whitfield, chief marketing and communications officer for the University of Maine, confirmed that Hutchinson Center will cease programming on that date.