BELFAST — The University of Maine Hutchinson Center will close Aug. 5.
In an statement emailed to The Republican Journal on June 16, Meredith Whitfield, chief marketing and communications officer for the University of Maine, confirmed that Hutchinson Center will cease programming on that date.
Following is the text of Whitfield’s statement:
“The University of Maine will pause programming at the Hutchinson Center, effective August 5, while we evaluate long-term future use of the facilities and property. All possible options are being explored.
“The Hutchinson Center has provided in-person academic programs and professional development in the Belfast area since 2000. During the pandemic, the center’s programs and conferences moved into virtual formats. The shift in preference for online learning, coupled with the center’s lack of lodging availability led to a decline of revenue generation. There have been no in-person academic courses in the last three years and the majority of professional development opportunities are being offered online.
“The university remains committed to providing quality educational opportunities in Waldo County, and statewide via online education, through academics, professional development offerings, and Cooperative Extension programming.”
In a follow-up email Tuesday, June 20, Whitfield said the center has three employees, but declined to comment about any arrangements being made to assist them. Asked about whether the university had told the City Council about the closure, she said, “We are in the process of informing local leadership.”