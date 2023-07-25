News

BELFAST — Upstream Watch, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting and advocating for the health of Penobscot Bay and Midcoast Maine’s rivers and watersheds, has hired Jillian Howell as the organization’s first executive director.

Amy Grant, Upstream Watch president, said in the July 25 announcement, “Hiring an executive director for Upstream Watch was the next logical step for the organization, but finding the right person was challenging. Jill is truly a perfect fit for us, and we are beyond thrilled to be working with her.”