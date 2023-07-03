BELFAST —Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3108 and American Legion Post 43 combined efforts on Saturday, July 1, to host a barbecue in City Park to celebrate Belfast’s 250th birthday.
Also there to help in the festivities was The Little River Church, which provided bouncy castles, Sno Cones, and popcorn for the kids.
According to VFW Commander Jim Roberts, the two posts have been “at odds for years.” However, the posts have been bridging the gap recently, with the VFW donating $3,000 in March to the Legion to replace its broken furnace, and now, a barbecue. “We’re all working for the same cause,” Roberts told The Republican Journal. “Why not work together?”
Commander Nick Morse of the American Legion stood next to Roberts at the time, and, among other veterans, and the two served burgers, hot dogs and beer to the hungry and thirsty.
Local Vietnam War veterans Albert Aldus and Bill Pollock helped collect money for the barbecue.
Representing the Little River Church, Casey Richardson and Sam Richardson helped serve popcorn and Sno Cones, and Pastor Jonathan Susee greeted many alongside the food cart.
At 11 a.m., a local group, the Midcoast Ukes, played in the park to a gathering of attendees. Fog rolled in from the ocean, along with a smattering of rain, but several American flags could be seen waving from lawn chairs, sedan windows, and the hands of passing children.
At noon, Smoke and Mojo, a group consisting of Dan Miller, Troy Youngblood and Al Critchon, took the stage, and then at 1:30 p.m., Anni and the Rainmakers took up their instruments. Anni and the Rainmakers is made up of Ann Brindle on vocals, Barry Brindle on guitar, Ron Casillo on bass, and Tim Woitowitz on drums.