PALERMO — Sixty-nine registered voters dealt with 37 articles, all of which passed — one with an amendment — at Palermo’s annual town meeting March 11. They also approved ordinances for recovering Fire Department costs for certain services and for regulating moorings, but voted down an ordinance that would have allowed medical marijuana retail caregiver stores in the town.

Townspeople approved a 2023 budget of $1,443,102 (excluding school and county taxes), which is 5.1% more than last year's comparable budget of $1,373,484.