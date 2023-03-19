Moderator Richard Thompson, at microphone, waits for residents to be seated just prior to calling to order the March 11 Palermo town meeting. Seated to his left are Select Board members Pam Swift and Bob Kurek, with member Ilene McKenney to his right.
Townspeople assemble for their March 11 town meeting at Palermo Consolidated School. On the far side of the gym are moderator Richard Thompson, center, with seated Select Board members Ilene McKenney, left, and Bob Kurek and Pam Swift, right.
Photo courtesy of Kathy Neenan
PALERMO — Sixty-nine registered voters dealt with 37 articles, all of which passed — one with an amendment — at Palermo’s annual town meeting March 11. They also approved ordinances for recovering Fire Department costs for certain services and for regulating moorings, but voted down an ordinance that would have allowed medical marijuana retail caregiver stores in the town.
Townspeople approved a 2023 budget of $1,443,102 (excluding school and county taxes), which is 5.1% more than last year's comparable budget of $1,373,484.
There were four major drivers for the increase:
$40,000 to be set aside in a fire department truck reserve which was not in the 2022 budget;
Municipal wage increases of $13,040, which include $8,000 in volunteer firefighters’ stipends that were not in the 2022 budget;
An additional $21,600 for roads; and
An additional $10,000 for paving.
On the minus side, the town was not asked to cover any prior year overages, which in last year's budget amounted to $22,000.
The significant expense differences between 2022 and 2023 include wage increases ($143,850 in 2023, up $13,040 from $130,810 in 2022), town office account ($49,300 in 2023, up $3,000 from $46,300 in 2022), town organization and program ($19,000 in 2023, down $2,800 from $21,800 in 2022), out-of-town organization donations ($9,352 in 2023, up $2,272 from $7,080 in 2022), public health and safety ($153,500 in 2023, up $4,406 from $149,094 in 2022), paving and repaving roads ($220,000 in 2023, up $10,000 from $210,000 in 2022), roads ($501,600 in 2023, up $21,600 from $480,000 in 2022), cemetery maintenance (amend $12,000 for 2023 to $14,000 with the additional $2,000 coming from the cemetery trust fund), and the $40,000 reserve to begin a fund for a new fire truck.
Results of the election were announced. A total of 185 votes were cast; each of the candidates for the positions of assessor, road commissioner and Select Board member ran unopposed, and two positions were write-in (general assistance administrator and Regional School Unit 12 board member). Voted in were Dennis Keller, assessor; Stephen Childs, road commissioner; and Ilene McKenney, Select Board member. Write-in vote results were not immediately available.
Howard Tuttle, RSU 12 superintendent, will be at the Town Office Thursday, March 23, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the school budget.
The Select Board had been asked to address three issues that could result in new town ordinances. The full text of the board's proposed ordinances can be found on the Town’s website, townofpalermo.org/meetings-elections.
Under the approved Fire Department Service Restitution Ordinance, the fire chief will be able to seek restitution from insurance companies for services rendered at the scenes of vehicular crashes and fires in Palermo or when called out for mutual aid (for example, directing traffic, extricating people from vehicles) and for any damage to its equipment or vehicles when rendering services, and for cleaning up hazardous fluids at accident scenes.
The ordinance does not apply to emergency medical services and or to town taxpayers involved in traffic accidents or fires.
The approved Mooring Regulations Ordinance provides rules for placement of moorings (one vessel mooring for every 50 feet of shoreline for each property; one swim float for every 100 feet of shoreline) and establishes the post of town harbormaster, to be appointed by the Select Board, to enforce ordinance provisions.
The Medical Marijuana Retail Caregiver Store, which voters rejected, would have allowed and regulated permitting for medical marijuana retail caregiver stores within the town.
Select Board member Bob Kurek, who serves as president of the Waldo Broadband Corp. Board of Directors, updated residents on the status of broadband service for the town. In 2022 Palermo entered into an Inter-Local Agreement with Freedom, Liberty, Montville and Searsmont and formed a nonprofit corporation known as a broadband utility district.
Waldo Broadband Corp. issued a request for proposal to engineer, build and initially manage our broadband utility. WBC applied for a Connect The Ready Grant with Maine Connectivity Authority and initially received conditional approval for $11.2 million, but did not make it through for final approval, Kurek said.
“The WBC board remains committed to bring affordable, reliable broadband to all of the residents in our five towns,” he said. “We are working with the Legislature, MCA, Maine Broadband Coalition, Maine Municipal Bond Bank and the Financing Authority of Maine to secure WBC's share of the funding ($4.6 million) …. We are doing this all without raising the tax base or committing our member towns to any of the debt.”
Waldo Broadband Corp. is managed by a board of five unpaid volunteers — one director from each member town. A more detailed description of progress to date can be found in the news section of its website at waldobroadband.org.
Chris Diesch is The Republican Journal’s town columnist for Palermo.