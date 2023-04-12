News

Select Board members Mehuren and Switzer honored

At town meeting March 18, the Waldo County commissioners honored Darren Mehuren, left, and Mike Switzer, pictured with a laughing Linda Lord, for their 15 years of service to the town of Brooks. Photo courtesy of Kristina Beirne

 Photo courtesy of Kristina Beirne

BROOKS — Approximately 70 residents attended the annual town meeting last month, 12 of whom indicated that this was their first town meeting.

Reelected at the start of the meeting March 18 were Select Board member Darren Mehuren, Road Commissioner Roscoe Kenney, Fire Chief Hans Albee, and Cemetery Trust Fund Committee member Peter Baldwin. Elected to the Planning Board for three-year terms were Harold Shute, Jen Albee, Eric Chamberlain and Chris Quimby.