At town meeting March 18, the Waldo County commissioners honored Darren Mehuren, left, and Mike Switzer, pictured with a laughing Linda Lord, for their 15 years of service to the town of Brooks. Photo courtesy of Kristina Beirne
BROOKS — Approximately 70 residents attended the annual town meeting last month, 12 of whom indicated that this was their first town meeting.
Reelected at the start of the meeting March 18 were Select Board member Darren Mehuren, Road Commissioner Roscoe Kenney, Fire Chief Hans Albee, and Cemetery Trust Fund Committee member Peter Baldwin. Elected to the Planning Board for three-year terms were Harold Shute, Jen Albee, Eric Chamberlain and Chris Quimby.
After much discussion, most articles were approved. The town voted “no” to an electronic sign that would have cost $18,000. Townspeople also voted not to accept the 2023 Cemetery Ordinance, which was OK because the Planning Board wants to resubmit it.
Voters also approved a 180-day moratorium on commercial solar arrays to give the town time to develop a proper ordinance. They approved a total 2023 budget of $1,383,014.00 (as printed in the warrant), less the $18,000 electronic sign.
Included in the 2023 budget was $46,508 to refund taxes plus interest for 2016, 2017 and 2018 to Peace Ridge Sanctuary in accordance with a court ruling in January that the town should have exempted Peace Ridge from property taxes as it was (and is) a charitable organization.
Also included in the total budget is $150,000 previously approved for broadband internet per the town’s agreement with Unitel. Of that amount, $75,000 was appropriated at special town meeting June 28, 2022, and the balance at a second special town meeting Oct. 20, 2022. The money will come from remaining federal and Waldo County ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.