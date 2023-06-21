STOCKTON SPRINGS — The June 17 annual town meeting started off with Select Board member Darren Shute proposing to decrease funding proposed in the first Warrant article.
He proposed to fund town administration at $327,320 instead of the proposed $335,330. After some discussion among the few dozen who were in attendance, the amendment failed.
The item deals mostly with town staff salaries. Officials proposed a nearly $15,000 funding increase for the item compared to last year to give staff raises tied to inflation, Town Manager Mac Smith said.
Shute was concerned that residents could not afford the increase in taxes to fund such a raise when many of them would not be seeing a pay increase themselves, so his proposed amendment reflected a 4% increase for town staff instead of the 8.7% increase recommended in the Warrant.
Until a few years ago the town did not consider increasing wages to reflect increased cost of living. Then the town implemented a pay grid that allowed staff to receive a 3% pay increase every three years, Smith said. That amount did not cover the yearly cost of living increases over the years. The 8.7% pay increase for staff would cover this year’s cost of living increase but it would not give staff extra buying power.
“This is our final step in our retention and recruitment efforts, this 8.7 is the cost-of-living percent right now and that is all that reflects,” Smith said.
Resident Wes Olmsted thought staff should at least get a 5% raise to roughly reflect the rate of inflation. Resident Alexander Liversidge said people have had to “tighten our belts” and he asked why the town has not tightened its belt.
Smith said the town has been doing just that over the last couple of decades and there are very few Warrant items that are driving funding increases. He said he thought the town had worked to keep its “belt tightened,” including making cuts to general assistance and being frugal with its legal budget.
Resident Noelle Merrill noted that the Regional School Unit 20 budget is driving the increased costs to taxpayers, increasing the town’s mil rate by 2 points alone. “It’s not any of this that’s driving our costs, it's that school budget, which isn’t even in here,” she said.
One resident asked what the town’s “minimum wage” is, to which Smith responded that the town does not have a specific minimum wage but it has starting wages for each job title. The resident then asked what the lowest staff wage was among town employees. Smith said he could not answer because he did not have that information right in front of him at the meeting, noting that much of that relies on experience.
Residents also voted to increase the town’s ambulance funding from $398,240 last year to $518,942 this year, which is a $119,929 difference. Ambulance Director Amy Drinkwater said the increase was to cover salaries and supplies. The town’s ambulance service has experienced an increase in calls covering surrounding towns because there are times when there are no staff at those stations.
The ambulance service will bill people’s insurances and will bill for responding to calls for other towns, excluding mutual aid, she said. Actual revenues for the service have been coming in higher than what the town has projected for the last few years, Smith said. The town also has a contract with Prospect to provide service.
Fire Chief Vern Thompson said that since Drinkwater became the ambulance director there is always someone on for emergency calls, he said. If the service does patient transfers to and from hospitals then she will bring in another EMT for those requests.
Town officials proposed raising $150,000 to go toward the Green Valley Road culvert replacement. Because the area is known for having salmon, there are difference state requirements above and beyond those of an average culvert replacement, Smith said.
The town is currently arguing with the state about who is responsible for replacing the culvert — the town thinks the state is responsible for its replacement. However, if the town should be found to be responsible for the culvert, officials want there to be some funding already set aside for the project. It has about five years to fight the state on the issue.
Smith warned residents that if the town has to pay for the replacement, it is likely to cost a few million dollars. If the state is found to have responsibility for the replacement, then money set aside by the town for the culvert will go back into the general fund to offset future taxes.
“So, we’re planning in the eventuality that we do have to pay the cost and not the state,” Smith said.
In other business, residents approved changes to two town ordinances, the Coastal Waters and Harbor Ordinance and the Application, License, Permit and Other Fees Ordinance.
Coastal Waters and Harbor Ordinance changes include what information mooring sites/floats/dinghy storage applicants must submit. Float owners must have a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit. The assistant harbormaster is now called the deputy harbormaster. The changes authorize the harbormaster to remove fishing gear as they deem necessary.
Private moorings can be used by a person other than the owner for a maximum of two weeks. Houseboats are not allowed to moor or anchor within the town boundaries in Stockton Harbor except at marinas providing a permanent dock directly boarded by land with a black water pump out facilities. The changes also include definitions for houseboat, immediate family member and mother vessel.
Application, License, Permit Ordinance changes increase fees. Private mooring site fees for residents increased to $120 from $80 and for non-residents it went up to $300 to $200. Commercial mooring site fees for residents and non-residents increased to the same amounts.
The in-rack dinghy fee went up to $50 from $25. The regular in-water, tie-up dingy fee went up to $75 from $50. Seasonal mooring fees went up to $900 from $700.
Before the meeting started, local Pastor John Tabor was presented with the town’s Spirit of America Award and Betsy Bradley received the Waldo County Municipal Devotion Certificate from the Waldo County Commissioners.
Residents approved an overall town budget of $3,221,470 and agreed to raise $2,058,295 of that from taxes.
Bradley was reelected to a three-year Select Board term. Vern Thompson was reelected to a one-year term. Denise Dakin was reelected to the Regional School Unit 20 Board of Directors for a three-year term.