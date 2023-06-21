News

Stockton Springs annual meeting 2023

Residents sit in the Stockton Town Hall June 17 to vote on Town Warrant articles at their annual town meeting.

 By Kendra Caruso

STOCKTON SPRINGS — The June 17 annual town meeting started off with Select Board member Darren Shute proposing to decrease funding proposed in the first Warrant article.

He proposed to fund town administration at $327,320 instead of the proposed $335,330. After some discussion among the few dozen who were in attendance, the amendment failed.