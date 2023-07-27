News

Waldo County Sheriff's Office

The Waldo County Sheriff's Office received some much-needed support from Waldo County Commissioners to remain competitive in and ever-shrinking pool of law enforcement applicants. 

 By Jim Leonard

BELFAST — In 2021 the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office was experiencing significant transition. Personnel were leaving for positions at other law enforcement agencies and in the private sector.

Sheriff Jason Trundy says his department lost 14 officers over a four-year span. Many left for the promise of higher wages and better benefits.