BELFAST — In 2021 the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office was experiencing significant transition. Personnel were leaving for positions at other law enforcement agencies and in the private sector.
Sheriff Jason Trundy says his department lost 14 officers over a four-year span. Many left for the promise of higher wages and better benefits.
In 2023, Waldo County Commissioners approved two additional patrol positions to the department, positions WCSO has been unable to fill.
“It’s a revolving door,” Trundy said. “Like almost every law enforcement agency in the state, we’re in the process of hiring because of turnover.”
The issue, he says, is that there are more law enforcement jobs than there are applicants.
“We’re all in the same bucket of hurt,” the sheriff said of the state's law enforcement agencies. “As an agency, we’re competing for that small group of people who are in the field or have interest in doing it. There’s a lot of movement and competition for the small pool of officers available.”
Applicants for careers in law enforcement began dropping prior to the COVID pandemic. The pandemic exacerbated the issue, combined with the evolving nature of law enforcement work.
“Being a first responder is not the same job it was 30 years ago,” Trundy said. The demand is higher, the training required is higher and the expectations of the community are higher. Like fire and EMS, we’re expected to respond 24 hours a day, seven days a week, year-round.”
He acknowledges the application process itself can be time-consuming.
“It’s a process,” Trundy said of hiring new officers, with background checks, drug and psychological testing. "It can take some time.”
Departments statewide began assessing solutions. Trundy notes that all his colleagues were asking the same question.
“How do we build a package that attracts people and keeps people?”
The short answer was better wages and benefits. Prior to the pandemic, Maine law enforcement officers were considered well-paid if they made $20 an hour.
Statewide, law enforcement agencies embarked on a wage and benefits competition for a diminishing pool of applicants.
“I’ve never seen a scenario like the last four or five years since COVID struck,” Trundy said. “Wages have gone through the roof.”
Rockland is offering applicants nearly $36 an hour. Thomaston is offering nearly $30 hour. In Rockland, applicants work three 12-hour shifts per week. In Thomaston, applicants work two 24-hour shifts per week.
“Some departments got creative,” Trundy said. “Those schedules are attractive to this generation of law enforcement officers. It offers something beyond wages and benefits: flexibility.”
When Trundy broke into law enforcement nearly three decades ago, there were waiting lists for law enforcement jobs. During that time, he said, there were 2,000 applicants for Maine State Police positions. Today, he says there are at least 50 open positions in the State Police with two large groups set to retire over the next few years.
“Law enforcement has changed,” Trundy said. “Our profession is portable today. This generation of workers has no problem moving from agency to agency — or career to career.”
Needing to compete, the sheriff went to the Waldo County Commissioners for help.
“I’m in charge of the operations of the WCSO,” Trundy said. “That includes the jail and the Sheriff’s Office. If we can’t stay competitive, if the county can’t offer a wage and benefit package that brings people here, then my ability to provide public safety services to the county can be seriously hindered.”
The Waldo County Commissioners responded, approving wage increases for staff and sign-on bonuses for new personnel.
“The thought with the [sign-on bonus] was, if we’re going to get someone to come here, and they are moving into the area, the bonus would take care of those transition costs, the expenses associated with the move.”
Trundy is confident the commissioners’ support will allow his department to remain competitive in attracting and retaining personnel, but he doesn’t see an end to the transition.
“The competition between [law enforcement] agencies — I don’t necessarily think it’s reached its end yet," he said. "The minute you negotiate, the next agency tops it. I think, eventually, police agencies will settle on wages and benefits that are fair to everyone and that will reduce the desire to chase a dollar or better benefits.”
Currently, with WCSCO attempting to fill two vacant positions, Trundy is grateful for the commissioners' support.
“The commissioners have been great,” the sheriff said. “They have been supportive. Without them being willing to try and stay competitive, I don’t know where we’d be.”