Waldo County Closed Cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County criminal courts between April 7 and April 21, 2023:
Patrice Massicotte, 52, Northport, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, 18 months in jail, probation revoked; unlawful possession of methamphetamine, two years in jail.
Ryan Lawrence, 41, Camden, operating under the influence (alcohol), $500 fine, six months in jail with all but 12 days suspended, license suspended 150 days; driving to endanger, dismissed; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, dismissed; operating under the influence (alcohol), dismissed; violating conditions of release, dismissed.
Albert Russell, 39, Belfast, aggravated criminal trespass, probation partially revoked, probation continued.
Heath W. Prior, 38, Cushing, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (priors), 12 months in jail; burglary of a motor vehicle, 364 days in jail; violating conditions of release, 30 days in jail; unlawful possession of methamphetamine, dismissed; unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, 24 months in jail; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, $400 fine — $400 suspended, 90 days in jail; violating conditions of release, 90 days in jail.
Danielle Ratterree, 40, Belmont, operating under the influence (alcohol), $500 fine, license suspended 150 days.
David Oakes, 58, Frankfort, negotiating a worthless instrument, nine months in jail; theft by deception, six years in jail with all but nine months suspended, three years’ probation.
Shane L. Thibodeau, 52, Belfast, operating under the influence (alcohol-no test), dismissed; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed; driving to endanger, $575 fine, license suspended 30 days.
Samuel M. Kohler, 32, Nashua, N.H., operating under the influence (alcohol), $500 fine, license suspended 150 days; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, dismissed; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine.
Alton L. Robbins, 73, Stockton Springs, operating under the influence (alcohol), dismissed; driving to endanger, $575 fine, license suspended 30 days.
Keith Maynard, 47, Belfast, operating under the influence (alcohol — one prior), $700 fine, seven days in jail, license suspended three years; violating conditions of release, 48 hours in jail.
Devan Skillings, 29, Belfast, domestic violence reckless conduct, $500 fine; driving to endanger, dismissed.
Tobi Ann Nevers, 44, Bastrop, Texas, operating under the influence (alcohol), dismissed.
Rose M. Rose, 53, Waldoboro, criminal trespass, dismissed; criminal trespass, dismissed; violating conditions of release, dismissed; assault on an officer, dismissed; violating conditions of release, dismissed; protective order from harassment violation, dismissed; violating conditions of release, dismissed.
Shane Small, 24, Unity, criminal mischief, dismissed.
Kyle Cluney, operating under the influence (alcohol), dismissed; refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refusal to stop, dismissed.
Eric S. Hopkins, 48, Winslow, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, $150 fine.
Austin Charles Podziewski, 36, Rockland, trafficking in prison contraband, dismissed.
Peter Huff, 42, North Providence, R.I., operating under the influence (alcohol-no test), dismissed; driving to endanger, $575 fine, license suspended 30 days.
Justin Cole, 40, Palmyra, violating protection from abuse order, dismissed.
Justin S. Glover, 33, Waldo, operating under the influence (alcohol), $500 fine, licenses suspended 150 days.
Eric N. Littlefield, 35, Searsport, domestic violence aggravated assault, dismissed; criminal mischief, dismissed; domestic violence assault, six months in jail with all but seven days suspended.
Kitty Ann Stevens, 49, Swanville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, $200 fine; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, $200 fine, $200 suspended.
Ronald B. Watkins Jr., 55, Orrington, operating while license suspended or revoked (priors), dismissed.
Robert A. Daigle, 40, Frankfort, domestic violence assault, dismissed.
Christopher D. Caldwell, 23, Knox, failure to register vehicle, $150 fine.
Jerica Wallace, 36, Belfast, operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.
Evangeline C. White, 34, Burnham, operating after registration suspended, dismissed.
Kenneth Frazee Brewer, 33, Swanville, operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.
Shawn Dakin, 22, Searsport, failure to make oral or written accident report, $150 fine.
Autumn Hobbs, 18, minor consuming liquor, $200 fine.
Kristen D. Mesaric, 50, Palermo, allowing dog to be at large, $50 fine.