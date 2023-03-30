Waldo County closed cases Mar 30, 2023 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Photo by Jim Leonard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Waldo County closed casesBELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County criminal courts between March 27 and March 23:Cindi A. Smith, 53, Unity, operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine.Jonathan B. Crowe, 41, Belfast, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, nine months in jail, probation partially revoked, probation continued.Mitchell McPartlin, 41, Winthrop, violating conditions of release, $300 fine.Gabriel Whittaker, 19, Bucksport, operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine.James A. Maynard Jr., 33, Glenburn, operating while license suspended or revoked (prior), dismissed; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, dismissed.Michelle Cogswell, 41, Swanville, operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine.Nicole Dube, 37, Belfast, domestic violence assault, dismissed.Shawn Colcord, 23, Monroe, failure to register vehicle, dismissed.Robert John Bell, 60, Islesboro, attaching false plates, dismissed.Joshua T. Ginn, 26, Winterport, criminal trespass, $250 fine; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, $250 fine, $250 suspended.Karen Dyer, 41, Lincolnville, operating while license suspended or revoked (prior), $500 fine.Daniel L. Nurse, 38, Winslow, fish violation of number, weight or size, $60 fine.Jacob N. Racioppi, 23, Belfast, speeding 30+ mph over the limit, $500 fine.Korinn Nicole Wellman, 30, Pittsfield, minor transporting liquor, $200 fine, license suspended 30 days.Sophia Mergendahl, 18, Thomaston, minor consuming liquor, $200 fine. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Waldo County Courthouse Closed Cases Cases Recommended for you Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Biz Offers Bonnie’s Place is all Maine Made Spring Hop May 6th! Pot O’ Gold 50/50 Raffle For Habitat Boat and RV Storage Available Spring Hop is Coming!! More Biz Offers Local Events Biz Briefs Creamer promoted at First National Bank Breakwater Design & Build, Inc transform this beautiful Ocean Front Home! Public Speaking Professional Development Program, live and in-person May 4, 2023! WCAP Celebrates Week of the Young Child Pot O’ Gold 50/50 Raffle For Habitat More Biz Briefs E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists