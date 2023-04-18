News

Waldo County Conservation Initiative

Exploring Hurd's Pond in Swanville, part of Coastal Mountains Land Trust’s Meadow Brook Preserve.

 Photo Courtesy of Coastal Mountains Land Trust

BELFAST — As of April 1, Coastal Mountains Land Trust had met the goals needed to successfully complete the first year of its new Waldo County Conservation Initiative, a community effort to increase the amount of permanently conserved land in Waldo County for the benefit of wildlife, sustainable recreation, outdoor learning and climate protection.

In total, the initiative raised $280,805 in support of the acquisition and stewardship of over 495 acres within the 12 Waldo County towns served by the Land Trust, including Belfast, Belmont, Brooks, Knox, Lincolnville, Morrill, Northport, Prospect, Searsport, Stockton Springs, Swanville and Waldo.