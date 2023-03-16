The following deed transfers were recorded from March 2 through March 8, 2023, at the Waldo County Registry of Deeds:
Belfast
Jeffery J. Dutch Living Trust to Hinckley Cove Properties LLC.
Wyatt-Shepherd Family Trust to Deborah K. Shepherd Living Trust.
Thomas W. Hawksley, Danielin P. Hawksley and Richard W. Hawksley to Viking Inc.
John D. Gage to John D. Gage and Bernadette Bell Gage.
Belmont
John L. Richards Sr. to Brian A. Staples.
Karen L. Paradis to Trevor Mallette and Hilary Mallette.
Islesboro
Maynard J. Hall to Maynard J. Hall and Joseph L. Hall.
Maynard J. Hall to Kyla B. MacDougall, Kelsey Berry Honan, Pamela J. Hall and Maynard J. Hall.
Tanya S. Carver to John L. Carver and Tanya S. Carver.
Stephen P. Pendleton to Stephen P. Pendleton and Jennel Johnson-Pendleton.
John E. McDonald Jr. and Melissa McCullough McDonald to Melissa M. McDonald Trust.
Jackson
Town of Jackson to Markus H. Lowe.
Liberty
William Sievert to Warren Slotnick.
Lincolnville
Amanda Clayton and Douglas Clayton to Deep Creek Grazing Association Inc.
Hemeon Homestead Trust to Karen Martel Davis, Derek J. Martel and Robert A. Martel.
Morrill
Paula Jean Dougherty Estate to Bridget Ann Palmieri.
Jennifer A. Bishop Estate to Michael L. Findle and Theresa M. Findle.
Northport
Hinckley Cove Properties LLC to Kimberly Susan Kauffman and George B. Payne.
Palermo
Ski House 141 LLC to Keagan Kellogg and Sarah Kellogg.
Prospect
Joshua Shorey to Patricia A. Mallough and Thomas E. Mallough.
Searsmont
Dawn M. Caswell to Cecile M. Mulligan and George Mulligan.
Searsport
Esther A. Darres and Maurice W. Darres to Gayle S. Jewett and Timothy S. Jewett.
Stockton Springs
Lisa Suck, Jeffrey Suck and Jeff Suck to Jeffrey & Lisa Suck Joint Trust Agreement.
Swanville
Benjamin E. Pearson and Lori Jean Pearson to Pearson Family Irrevocable Real Estate Trust.
Unity
Mary A. Gerry Estate to Daniel A. Gerry, Christine L. Gerry and Robert S. Gerry.
Waldo
Jennifer Thompson and Virgil Thompson to Hanna Hopkins and Andrew Pierce.
Winterport
Sonja M. Ginn to Sonja M. Ginn and Todd A. Kienow.
Todd A. Kienow to Sonja M. Ginn and Todd A. Kienow.
Bernard D. Ginn Sr. to Derek R. Ginn.
